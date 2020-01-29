Indoor LBS Market 2019 Analysis and Precise Outlook – Acuity Brands(ByteLight)(US), Wifarer(CA), Microsoft(US)

The report titled “Indoor LBS Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The analysts forecast the global indoor location-based services (LBS) market to grow at a CAGR of 43.44% during the period 2016-2020.

Location-enabled mobile devices include smartphones, tablets, and devices fitted in vehicles. The location of such devices is determined by a mechanism known as localization, which considers the user’s browsing activities related to navigation, lifestyle, shopping, social networking, public transportation, utilities, and games. Indoor LBS provide information regarding ongoing local events, shopping, and entertainment with the support of mobile devices, and have become a key component of marketing strategies and monitoring systems.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Indoor LBS Market: Google(US), Apple(US), HERE Maps(FI), Aisle411(US), Broadcom(US), IndoorAtals(FI), Senion(SE), Acuity Brands(ByteLight)(US), Wifarer(CA), Microsoft(US), Cisco Systems(US), Skyhook(TruePosition)(US), Insiteo(US), Shopkick(US), Ekahau(US), Ericsson(SE), Point Inside(US), Qualcomm(US) and others.

Network-Based Positioning System

Independent Positioning System

Hybrid Positioning System

Offices and Commercial Buildings

Government, Public Safety and Urban Security

Healthcare

Travel and Hospitality

Aviation

Academia and Education

Regional Analysis For Indoor LBS Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Indoor LBS Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

– Detailed overview of Indoor LBS Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the Indoor LBS Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of Indoor LBS Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of Indoor LBS Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

