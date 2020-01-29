Sea Freight Forwarding Market 2019 Analysis and Precise Outlook – DHL Group, Sinotrans, DB Schenker Logistics

The report titled “Sea Freight Forwarding Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The global Sea Freight Forwarding market size was 66300 million US$ and it is expected to reach 80700 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 2.5% during 2019-2025.

Sea Freight forwarder is an individual or company that acts as an intermediary and dispatches shipments via common sea carriers and makes all arrangements for those shipments on behalf of its clients. Sea Freight forwarders handle all the logistics needed and perform related activities pertaining to shipments.

The Sea Freight Forwarding market is a very fragmented market; the revenue of top twenty-nine players accounts for about 67% of the total revenue in 2016.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Sea Freight Forwarding Market: Kuehne + Nagel, DHL Group, Sinotrans, DB Schenker Logistics, GEODIS, Panalpina, DSV, Bollor Logistics, Expeditors, Dachser, Nippon Express, CEVA Logistics, Pantos Logistics, Agility Logistics and others.

Full Container Load (FCL)

Less-than container load (LCL)

Others

Agricultural

Automotive

Beverage

Electronic

Other

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Sea Freight Forwarding Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

– Detailed overview of Sea Freight Forwarding Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the Sea Freight Forwarding Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of Sea Freight Forwarding Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of Sea Freight Forwarding Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

