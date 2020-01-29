Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market 2019 Analysis and Precise Outlook – Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation

The report titled “Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The global Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) market size was US$ 15060 million and it is expected to reach US$ 187670 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 42.9% during 2021-2026.

North America was the largest market with a market share of 46.75% in 2012 and 43.26% in 2016 with a CAGR of 97%. China ranked second place with a market share of 19.87% in 2016.

Mobile backend as a service (MBaaS), also known as “backend as a service” (BaaS), is a model for providing web app and mobile app developers with a way to link their applications to backend cloud storage and APIs exposed by back end applications while also providing features such as user management, push notifications, and integration with social networking services. These services are provided via the use of custom software development kits (SDKs) and application programming interfaces (APIs).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market: Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Kony, Kinvey, Anypresence, Appcelerator, Built.Io, KII Corporation, Cloudmine, Parse, Feedhenry and others.

Global Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market on the basis of Types are:

Android

iOS

Others

On the basis of Application , the Global Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market is segmented into:

Data and Application Integration

Identity and Access Management

Usage Analytics

Support and Maintenance Service

Others

Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) business, the date to enter into the Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) market, Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) product introduction, recent developments, etc.

Regional Analysis For Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

