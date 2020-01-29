DevOps Platform Market In-deep Analysis And Experts Review Report 2019-2025

The report titled “DevOps Platform Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The global DevOps Platform market size was 2590 million US$ and it is expected to reach 7120 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 15.5% during 2019-2025.

DevOps is an approach to software development that enables better collaboration between the development and the operations teams. Basically, it is a methodology that aims to bridge the gap between developers and operations during software development to facilitate a more productive and efficient workflow. Ultimately, it enables continuous delivery to benefit the company at large.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global DevOps Platform Market: Puppet Labs, Chef, Docker Inc., Red Hat (Ansible), Atlassian, Saltstack, CA Technologies, Rackspace, XebiaLabs, VersionOne, Cisco, CollabNet, HP and others.

Global DevOps Platform Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global DevOps Platform Market on the basis of Types are:

DevOps Ready

DevOps Enabled

DevOps Capable

On the basis of Application , the Global DevOps Platform Market is segmented into:

IT

BFSI

Retail

Telecom

Education

Others

DevOps has fundamentally changed the way an IT organization works and how it gets things done. Since its inception in 2009, DevOps (coined as the new Cloud by market) has been adopted at a rapid pace, evolving from a niche concept to an integral part of enterprise IT strategy. This fast pace in adoption was mainly due to the immediate value realization that DevOps helps business to build better-quality products and services quickly and with greater reliability.

Regional Analysis For DevOps Platform Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global DevOps Platform Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of DevOps Platform Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the DevOps Platform Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of DevOps Platform Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of DevOps Platform Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

