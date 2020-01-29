Latest market study on “Wireless connectivity Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Technology (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Cellular, Zigbee, GNSS, and Others); End-Use (Industrial, Construction & Infrastructure, Energy & Utilities, Automotive & Transportation, Healthcare, Consumer, and Others) and Geography”, the Wireless connectivity market is estimated to reach US$ 127.9 Bn by 2027 from US$ 46.1 Bn in 2018. The report includes key understanding of the driving factors of this market and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

With the growing integration of advanced technologies such as IoT and artificial intelligence in the next generation automobiles, the automotive sector is expected to contribute a significant part in the global wireless connectivity market. The applications of artificial intelligence in the automotive and transportation industry is driving the evolution of the next generation of intelligent automotive systems. The current advancements in Google’s Driverless cars and Tesla’s Autopilot features, it has been already proved that integration of these advanced technologies will drive the future of the automotive industry in the coming future. The applications of AI, IoT, 5G in the automotive is impacting automakers and transport companies worldwide, and this trend is expected to boost the wireless connectivity market in the coming years. There are major transformations being experienced by the automotive & transportation industry that include autonomous driving, road safety & traffic efficiency services, digitalization of transportation & logistics, intelligent navigation and information on the road. All these technologies require a robust wireless connectivity infrastructure that would enable two-way communication between vehicles while on the go. Hence, the advent of intelligent and smart automobile presents an excellent opportunity for the growth of the wireless connectivity market worldwide.

