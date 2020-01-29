Uncategorized
Wireless Connectivity Market is estimated to reach US$ 127.9 Bn by 2027 from US$ 46.1 Bn in 2018
Wireless Connectivity Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Technology (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Cellular, Zigbee, GNSS, and Others); End-Use (Industrial, Construction & Infrastructure, Energy & Utilities, Automotive & Transportation, Healthcare, Consumer, and Others)
Latest market study on “Wireless connectivity Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Technology (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Cellular, Zigbee, GNSS, and Others); End-Use (Industrial, Construction & Infrastructure, Energy & Utilities, Automotive & Transportation, Healthcare, Consumer, and Others) and Geography”, the Wireless connectivity market is estimated to reach US$ 127.9 Bn by 2027 from US$ 46.1 Bn in 2018. The report includes key understanding of the driving factors of this market and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.
With the growing integration of advanced technologies such as IoT and artificial intelligence in the next generation automobiles, the automotive sector is expected to contribute a significant part in the global wireless connectivity market. The applications of artificial intelligence in the automotive and transportation industry is driving the evolution of the next generation of intelligent automotive systems. The current advancements in Google’s Driverless cars and Tesla’s Autopilot features, it has been already proved that integration of these advanced technologies will drive the future of the automotive industry in the coming future. The applications of AI, IoT, 5G in the automotive is impacting automakers and transport companies worldwide, and this trend is expected to boost the wireless connectivity market in the coming years. There are major transformations being experienced by the automotive & transportation industry that include autonomous driving, road safety & traffic efficiency services, digitalization of transportation & logistics, intelligent navigation and information on the road. All these technologies require a robust wireless connectivity infrastructure that would enable two-way communication between vehicles while on the go. Hence, the advent of intelligent and smart automobile presents an excellent opportunity for the growth of the wireless connectivity market worldwide.
Get Sample PDF Copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE00002113/
Global Wireless Connectivity Market Segmentation
By Technology
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth
- Cellular
- Zigbee
- GNSS
- Others
By End-Use
- Industrial
- Construction & Infrastructure
- Energy & Utilities
- Automotive & Transportation
- Healthcare
- Consumer
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Russia
- UK
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- South Korea
- China
- India
- Australia
- Japan
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America (SAM)
Wireless Connectivity Market – Company Profiles
- Broadcom Inc.
- Cypress Semiconductor Corporation
- Intel Corporation
- MediaTek Inc.
- Microchip Technology Incorporated
- NXP Semiconductors N.V
- Panasonic Corporation
- Qualcomm Incorporated
- STMicroelectronics N.V.
- Texas Instruments Incorporated
Reasons to Buy the Report:
- Learn about the driving factors, affecting the market growth.
- Imbibe the advancements and progress in the market during the forecast period.
- Understand where the market opportunities lies.
- Compare and evaluate various options affecting the market.
- Pick up on the leading market players within the market.
- Envision the restrictions and restrains that are likely to hamper the market.
Purchase This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE00002113/
About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.
Contact Us:
Email Id: sales@theinsightpartners.com
Phone : +1-646-491-9876