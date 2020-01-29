Virtual Fitting Room Market to Exhibit Impressive Growth during 2018-2027: 3D-A-PORTER, AstraFit, Coitor IT Tech, ELSE, Fitnect Interactive, Magic Mirror, Metail, Sizebay, Visualook

The virtual fitting room is a technology-driven physical as well as an online changing room. It enables shoppers virtually to try on clothes footwear, and accessories and efficiently check fit and style. It is a combination of RFID technology and augmented reality which provide simulated experience to users. Rapid digitalization of retail industry is contributing to the growth of the virtual fitting room market.

Virtual reality has taken a step forward in online and offline shopping with the increasing adoption in advanced technologies viz. AR and VR for continuous improvement in customer satisfaction; however, real-time control is complicated to some extent. Growing IT spending in retail industry increase in usage of smartphones as well as virtual fitting room enabled mobile applications are likely to create new opportunities for the growth of virtual fitting room market.

This market research report provides a big picture on “Virtual Fitting Room Market”, on a Global basis, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players involved in the “Virtual Fitting Room Market’s hike in terms of revenue.

Top Dominating Key Players:

1. 3D-A-PORTER

2.AstraFit

3.Coitor IT Tech

4.ELSE Corp srl

5.Fitnect Interactive

6.Magic Mirror

7.Metail Limited

8.Sizebay

9.Visualook

10.Zugara Inc

The global Virtual Fitting Room market is segmented on the basis of Component, end-user, and use case. Based on component, the market is segmented as hardware, software, and services. On the basis of the end-user the market is segmented into e-commerce and physical store and On the basis of the use case the market is segmented into apparel, accessories, eyewear, jewelry & watches and beauty & cosmetics.

The report analyzes factors affecting Virtual Fitting Room market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Virtual Fitting Room market in these regions.

