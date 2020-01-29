Automotive IoT Market 2020 Booming Worldwide and Advancement Outlook – IBM Corporation (US), Robert Bosch (Germany), AutoNavi (China)

The report titled “Automotive IoT Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Automotive IoT Market Size is Expected to Grow from USD 15.87 Billion in 2015 to USD 82.79 Billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 26.75%.

The number of applications for IoT-enabled automobiles has been increasing as car drivers, automobile manufacturers, government bodies, and third-party businesses have begun to understand the importance of connectivity in their vehicles. On-demand and real-time content for music, news, videos, multimedia, and social media apps are the major factors driving the infotainment market.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Automotive IoT Market: Google (US), Apple (US), OnStar (US), Cisco Systems (US), Microsoft (US), Intel Corporation (US), IBM Corporation (US), Robert Bosch (Germany), AutoNavi (China), NAVINFO (China), QiMing Information Technology (China), Anhui Wantong Technology (China) and others.

Global Automotive IoT Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Automotive IoT Market on the basis of Types are:

Hardware

Software

Services

On the basis of Application , the Global Automotive IoT Market is segmented into:

Navigation

Telematics

Infotainment

Other

While in Japan, the automotive telematics dates back to 1997, when Toyota (Japan) sold its first telematics solution in the country. These countries have started recognizing automotive IoT as a solution to curb issues such as traffic congestion, air pollution, and greenhouse gas emissions. The demand for automotive IoT in APAC is significantly driven by strong economic growth, rising population, and rapid urbanization.

Regional Analysis For Automotive IoT Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Automotive IoT Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Automotive IoT Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the Automotive IoT Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of Automotive IoT Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of Automotive IoT Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

