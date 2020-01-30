Latest Innovative Report on UK Connected Car Device Market By Top Leading Key Players like Continental AG, Delphi Automotive PLC, Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH

Driver Assistance System (DAS) is estimated to have the highest growth potential in the global connected car devices market. It is projected to grow at a promising CAGR from 2017 to 2022. This growth can be attributed to the proven benefits of the system in vehicle safety. The National Transportation Safety Board, U.S. included adaptive cruise control in its ten most wanted safety improvements in 2013. The European parliament also has plans to make adaptive cruise control mandatory in the next few years. These regulations are expected to drive the growth of the DAS market in the next few years.

The UK Connected Car Device Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of +21% during the forecast period.

This report focuses on the UK Connected Car Device in market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Top Key Players: Continental AG, Delphi Automotive PLC, Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Autoliv, Inc., Valeo S.A., Visteon Corporation, Magna International, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG

Market Segment by Type, covers

Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V)

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I)

Vehicle-to-Pedestrian(V2P)

Others (V2C, V2D, V2G)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

