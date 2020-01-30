In-depth research on UK Flame Retardant Fabric Market by Emerging Technologies, Development Status and Market Dynamics with Top key players DuPont, Milliken & Company, TenCate, PBI Performance Products, Gun Ei Chemical Industry

Flame retardant fabric is specialized fabric designed to resist burning when exposed to open flame, explosions and arc flashes without melting. It is designated based on the time it takes for the fabric to burn. Flame retardant fabric may be naturally fire resistant because of its natural fiber weave, or treated with a fire-resistant chemical to resist heat and flames. These fabrics find major application in protective clothing industry.

The UK Flame Retardant Fabric Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of +6% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players: DuPont, Milliken & Company, TenCate, PBI Performance Products, Gun Ei Chemical Industry, Huntsman, Kaneka, Lenzing, Solvay, Teijin Aramid, Toyobo

This report focuses on the Flame Retardant Fabrics in market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Inherent flame retardant fabrics

Chemically treated flame retardant fabrics

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Aerospace

Military

Industrial

Automotive & Transportation

Building and construction

Others

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

1 UK Flame Retardant Fabric Market Overview

2 UK Competition by Manufacturers

3 UK Production Market Share by Regions

4 UK Market Consumption by Regions

5 UK Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 UK Flame Retardant Fabric Analysis by Applications

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Business

8 UK Flame Retardant Fabric Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 UK Flame Retardant Fabric Market Forecast

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source