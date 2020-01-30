US Denim Market Demand, Supply, Revenue and Outlook 2021 | Levi Strauss & Co., VF Corporation, American Eagle Outfitters

The US Denim Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2017-2021. The Denim Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). Report explores the current outlook in US and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Denim Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Key players of the market such as Levi Strauss & Co., VF Corporation, American Eagle Outfitters, and Gap, Inc. have been profiled in the report with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Executive Summary:

The US denim market can be divided on the basis of product type, price range and consumer type. On the basis of product type, the market can be divided into regular fit, slim fit and loose fit. On the basis of price range, the market can be segmented into economy, standard, premium and super premium. On the basis of consumer type, the market can be divided into men, women and children.

The US denim market is expected to increase at high growth rates during the forecast period (2017-2021). The US denim market is supported by various factors such as increasing disposable income, increasing prominence of casual wear incorporates and consumer preference switching to denim jeans from yoga pants in recent years.

However, spending in US shifting from apparels to big ticket items, vulnerability to economic conditions and continuously changing consumer preferences are some of the challenges faced by the market. Spike in manufacturing of denims with recycled fabrics, increase in popularity of tailor made customer services and increase in sales of apparels via online platforms are some of the latest trends existing in the market.

Some Key Factors Of Market That Are Explained In The Report:

-US Market Development Strategies: The study also included the development of strategic key markets, which consist of R&D, new product launches, M&A, agreements, Collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and the regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market at the US and regional scale.

-US Market Features: This report evaluated the key features of the market, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross production, the level of production, consumption, import / export, supply / demand, pricing, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the dynamics of key market and their latest trends, along with the relevant market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: Reports US Denim Market includes data precisely studied and assessed on key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility studies, and analysis of investment results have been used to analyze the growth of key players operating in the market.

