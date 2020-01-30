Global EPDM Rubber Compound Market Insights 2019 – Chunghe Compounding, KRAIBURG Holding GmbH, Hutchinson, PHOENIX Compounding, Hexpol Compounding

Global EPDM Rubber Compound Market Report identifies the assessable estimation of the market including Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Outlook and Forecasts 2019-2026″ present in the industry space. The report studies historical data, facts, attentive opinions, current growth factors, and market threats with competitive analysis of major EPDM Rubber Compound Market Players, value chain analysis, and future roadmap.

Major Industry Player Profiles:

Chunghe Compounding

KRAIBURG Holding GmbH

Hutchinson

PHOENIX Compounding

Hexpol Compounding

Cooper Standard

American Phoenix

AirBoss of America

Polymer-Technik Elbe

Preferred Compounding

Dyna-Mix

TSRC

Guanlian

Condor Compounds GmbH

Market Segmentation:

Global EPDM Rubber Compound market segmentation by type:

Suspension Polymerization

Solution Polymerization

Global EPDM Rubber Compound market segmentation by application:

Automotive Industry

Building & Construction Industry

Wire & Cable

Footwear

Others

Geographically, this market report studies the following key geographical regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)