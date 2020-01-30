Aerospace Forging Market explored in the latest research by Arconic, All Metals & Forge Group, Bharat Forge Limited, Consolidated Industries

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Aerospace Forging Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2027”, The Global Aerospace Forging Market is expected to reach US$ 7.92 Bn in 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2019-2027.

In 2018, North America was accounted for the largest share in the aerospace forging market, and the Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the aerospace forging market. The entire aerospace forging industry is experiencing a remarkable rise in investments. The aerospace manufacturers in developed countries, as well as developing countries, are capitalizing significant amounts in the development of robust products with increased life span. The North American region consists of huge numbers of aerospace forging companies and coupling the count of forging companies with aerospace manufacturers have led the region to dominate the aerospace forging market heavily. The Asia Pacific is encompassed with countries such as China and India, which are constantly observing an increase in its aircraft production lines. More aircraft production units help in encouraging the business of aerospace forging.

GLOBAL AEROSPACE FORGING MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Aerospace Forging Market – By Material Type

Titanium

Stainless Steel

Aluminium Alloy

Others

Global Aerospace Forging Market – By Aircraft Type

Fixed Wing Aircraft

Rotary Wing Aircraft

Global Aerospace Forging Market – By Application

Rotor

Turbine Disc

Shafts

Fan Case

Others

Global Aerospace Forging Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Russia UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) South Korea China India Japan Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Global Aerospace Forging Market – Company Profiles

Arconic Inc.

All Metals & Forge Group

Bharat Forge Limited

Consolidated Industries, Inc.

Farinia Group

Fountaintown Forge, Inc.

Mettis Aerospace

Pacific Forge Incorporated

Somers Forge Ltd

Victoria Drop Forgings Co. Ltd.

