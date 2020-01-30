Uncategorized
Aerospace Forging Market explored in the latest research by Arconic, All Metals & Forge Group, Bharat Forge Limited, Consolidated Industries
Aerospace Forging Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Material Type (Titanium, Stainless Steel, Aluminum Alloy, and Others); Aircraft Type (Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing); Application (Rotors, Turbine Disc, Shafts, Fan Case, and Others)
According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Aerospace Forging Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2027”, The Global Aerospace Forging Market is expected to reach US$ 7.92 Bn in 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2019-2027.
In 2018, North America was accounted for the largest share in the aerospace forging market, and the Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the aerospace forging market. The entire aerospace forging industry is experiencing a remarkable rise in investments. The aerospace manufacturers in developed countries, as well as developing countries, are capitalizing significant amounts in the development of robust products with increased life span. The North American region consists of huge numbers of aerospace forging companies and coupling the count of forging companies with aerospace manufacturers have led the region to dominate the aerospace forging market heavily. The Asia Pacific is encompassed with countries such as China and India, which are constantly observing an increase in its aircraft production lines. More aircraft production units help in encouraging the business of aerospace forging.
GLOBAL AEROSPACE FORGING MARKET SEGMENTATION
Global Aerospace Forging Market – By Material Type
- Titanium
- Stainless Steel
- Aluminium Alloy
- Others
Global Aerospace Forging Market – By Aircraft Type
- Fixed Wing Aircraft
- Rotary Wing Aircraft
Global Aerospace Forging Market – By Application
- Rotor
- Turbine Disc
- Shafts
- Fan Case
- Others
Global Aerospace Forging Market – By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- Russia
- UK
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- South Korea
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Global Aerospace Forging Market – Company Profiles
- Arconic Inc.
- All Metals & Forge Group
- Bharat Forge Limited
- Consolidated Industries, Inc.
- Farinia Group
- Fountaintown Forge, Inc.
- Mettis Aerospace
- Pacific Forge Incorporated
- Somers Forge Ltd
- Victoria Drop Forgings Co. Ltd.
