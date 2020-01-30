Sci-Tech
Global Open Head Plastic Drum Market Insights 2019 – Interplastica, Industrial Container Services, Mauser Packaging Solutions, CurTec Holdings, Greif Packaging
Major Industry Player Profiles That Included by Open Head Plastic Drum Market Research Report:
Interplastica
Industrial Container Services
Mauser Packaging Solutions
CurTec Holdings
Greif Packaging
Muller Group
KODAMA PLASTICS
Coexcell
Schutz Container Systems
AST Plastic Containers
Industrial Packaging
Kaplan Container
RPC Group
CL Smith
Key Stakeholders Covered inside this Open Head Plastic Drum Report:
• Open Head Plastic Drum Manufacturers
• Open Head Plastic Drum Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
• Open Head Plastic Drum Subcomponent Manufacturers
• Open Head Plastic Drum Industry Association
• Downstream Vendors
The Segmentation for the Open Head Plastic Drum Market Report:
Global Open Head Plastic Drum market segmentation by type:
Up to 35 Gallon
35-60 Gallon
60 Gallon & above
Global Open Head Plastic Drum market segmentation by application:
Food & Beverage
Chemicals & Fertilizers
Building & Construction
Pharmaceuticals
Paints & Lubricants
Geographically, this market report studies the following key geographical regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)