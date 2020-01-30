Autonomous Aircraft Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027

What is Autonomous Aircraft?

The demand for autonomous aircraft is increasingly gaining traction with the rising shortage of pilots in the aviation industry. The growth of artificial intelligence is increasingly influencing the development of autonomous vehicles and aircraft. Smart drones and increasingly autonomous systems are the emerging trends in the aerospace and defense sector. Major market players are observed to focus on the research and development initiatives during the forecast period.

The reports cover key market developments in the Autonomous Aircraft as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies focus on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. The inorganic growth strategy activities observed in the market were acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations. These activities paved the way for an expansion of the businesses and customers of the market players. The market payers of the Autonomous Aircraft are destined for lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the increasing demand for market Autonomous Aircraft in the world market.

The robust growth of the autonomous aircraft market during the forecast period is primarily attributed to advancements in artificial intelligence and technological developments in the field of autonomy. These aircraft offer reduced human errors and increased operational efficiency. These factors are further likely to propel the market growth. However, public acceptance is a hurdle in the growth of the autonomous aircraft market owing to safety during emergencies. Nevertheless, on-demand availability and reduced emissions are some key factors that create lucrative growth prospects for the players involved in the autonomous aircraft market.

Here we have listed the top Autonomous Aircraft Market companies in the world

1. AeroVironment, Inc.

2. Airbus S.A.S.

3. BAE Systems plc

4. Boeing Co

5. Elbit Systems Ltd

6. Embraer S.A.

7. Lockheed Martin Corporation

8. Northrop Grumman Corporation

9. Raytheon Company

10. Saab AB

