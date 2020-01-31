Global Topical Pain Relief Market Manufacturing Analysis Novartis AG, Pfizer, Sanofi

We have added “Global Topical Pain Relief Market analysis and forecast between 2020-2026” report to our huge pool of database. This report not only provides a brief analysis and the futuristic possibilities of the Topical Pain Relief industry, but it also highlights some essential marketing factors including technological improvements, current manufacturing trends and several growth opportunities in the worldwide Topical Pain Relief market document that helps the manufacturers and investors to take proper business-oriented decisions.

Pivotal players studied in the Topical Pain Relief report:

AdvaCare Pharma

Johnson & Johnson

NestlÃ© S.A.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Topical BioMedics, Inc.

The Topical Pain Rel

The Topical Pain Relief market report is segment into following categories

Therapeutic Class Segment

Non-Opioids

Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDS)

Methyl Salicylate

Capsaicin

Lidocaine

Other Non-opioids

Opioids

Buprenorphine

Fentanyl

Type Segment

Prescription Pain Relief

Over-the-counter (OTC) Pain Relief

Formulation Segment

Cream

Gel

Spray

Patch

Others

Distribution Channel Segment

Pharmacies & Drug Stores

e-Commerce

Retail & Grocery Stores

Above information is fur

