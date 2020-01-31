Healthcare
Brachytherapy Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth at +11% CAGR During 2019-2025 | Elekta AB, Varian Medical Systems, C.R. Bard, Becton, Dickinson, Modus Medical Devices, Eckert & Ziegler, Argon Medical Devices, IsoRay Medical
Brachytherapy is a form of radiotherapy where a sealed radiation source is placed inside or next to the area requiring treatment. Brachytherapy is commonly used as an effective treatment for cervical, prostate, breast, esophageal and skin cancer and can also be used to treat tumors in many other body sites. Treatment results have demonstrated that the cancer-cure rates of brachytherapy are either comparable to surgery or external beam radiotherapy (EBRT) or are improved when used in combination with these techniques. Brachytherapy can be used alone or in combination with other therapies such as surgery, EBRT and chemotherapy.
The global brachytherapy market which was represented a CAGR of approximately +11% in the midst of the estimate time span of 2019-2025.
The global brachytherapy market report provides a clear understanding of the subject matter and has been accumulated by using primary and secondary research techniques. These two methods are anticipated towards collaborating precise data relating to the market dynamics, historical events and the present scenario. Additionally, the Global Brachytherapy Market report also has a SWOT that regulates the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats that impact the different segments of the overall market.
Top Key Players:
Elekta AB, Varian Medical Systems, C.R. Bard, Becton, Dickinson, Modus Medical Devices Inc., Eckert & Ziegler, Argon Medical Devices, IsoRay Medical, IsoAid.
One of the key trends currently molding the flow of the Global Brachytherapy Market for now and for the immediate future is the rise of the patient-centric treatment concept. This is more predominant in developed economies in North America and Europe, where healthcare and medical infrastructures are advanced enough to streamline their processes for consistent and successful patient diagnostics, monitoring, and treatment.
The healthcare industry identifies medical devices as tools that are used either individually or together for diagnostics or therapy. This spectrum includes therapeutic devices, resources, and electronic tools. The competitive landscape of the Global Brachytherapy Market is currently hinged around the top players. Most of the players are focusing heavily on the enhancement of existing technologies while still dedicating a huge chunk of their resources for product innovation. The nature of the market is such that entry for newer players can be challenging, but not impossible due to the desperate need for newer technologies and innovative patents in the market.
Brachytherapy Market Segmentation By Type
- High Dose-Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy
- Low Dose-Rate (LDR) Brachytherapy
- Pulse Dose Rate (PDR) Brachytherapy
Brachytherapy Market Segmentation By Application
- Prostate Cancer
- Cervical Cancer
- Breast Cancer
- Skin Cancer
- Other cancers (esophageal cancer, gynecologic cancers, anal/rectal tumors, and head and neck cancers)
Segment By Regions/Countries, This Brachytherapy Market Report Covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
In This Study, The Years Considered To Estimate The Market Size Of Brachytherapy Are As Follows:
- History Year: 2015-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Table Of Content:
The Global Brachytherapy Market Report Contains:
- Global market overview
- Global market competition by manufacturers, type and application
- USA/China/Japan/Europe/India and Southeast Asia are the regional analysis of brachytherapy (volume, value and sales price)
- Analysis of the global market by the manufacturer
- Brachytherapy manufacturing cost analysis
- Industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream buyers
- Marketing strategy analysis, distributors/traders
- Market effect factors analysis
- Global market forecast (2019-2025)
- Conclusion of the global brachytherapy market
- Appendix
