Vein Illuminator Market Demands & Growth Prediction, Outlook 2019-2025 with Top Key Players- Accuvein, Christie Medical, Sharn Anesthesia, Translite, Venoscope

A Vein Illuminator is a medical device that helps in the visualization of blood vessels. It digitally displays a map of the vasculature on the surface of the skin in real-time. It facilitates in phlebotomy (drawing blood from patients) and in IV insertions by reducing the number of prick attempts and helping to avoid valves and bifurcations. The commonest cancer treatment, chemotherapy, is mainly given in the form of intravenous infusions and a Vein Illuminator would greatly help to reduce patient discomfort.

Top Key Players:

Accuvein, Christie Medical, Sharn Anesthesia, Translite, Venoscope, ZD Medical, Cambridge Medical (Asia) Private.

Vein Illuminator Market Segmentation by Types

By Technology

Near-Infrared Illumination (NIR)

Transillumination

Ultrasound

By End-User Industry

Hospitals

Rehabilitation Centers

Blood Donation Camps

Academic Institutions

Others

Vein Illuminator Market Segmentation by Applications

IV Access

Blood Draw

Other Applications

Segment By Regions/Countries, This Vein Illuminator Market Report Covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

In This Study, The Years Considered To Estimate The Market Size Of Vein Illuminator Are As Follows:

History Year: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Table Of Content:

