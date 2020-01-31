Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Detailed Analysis and Huge Growth by Top Players – Intertek, SGS, UL, TUV Nord Group

The Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Research Report Forecast 2019-2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). This Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market study provides comprehensive data on aspects of competitive intelligence, market research, strategy, planning, pricing and forecasting that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

In 2018, the global Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification market size was 13020 million US$ and it is expected to reach 20640 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 6.8% during 2019-2025.

The major key players covered in this report: Bureau Veritas, DEKRA Group, Intertek, SGS, UL, TUV Nord Group, Element Materials Technology, Lloyd’s Register Group Limited, Mistras Group, and DNV GL Group.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

The Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification market can be divided based on product types and It’s sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

As testing is mandatory for all types of vehicles in many countries, the automotive testing services segment held nearly 51% of the overall market, followed by the inspection services, which accounted for 32% of total market revenue in 2017. As the cost of testing services is much higher than that of inspection services, the revenue generated by the testing service segment is greater than that of any other segment. Inspection services are mandatory to perform at a specific time period and the certification is mandatory for each vehicle.

The certification services segment held 17% of market revenue in 2017 and the remaining 6.7% was accounted for by the other services. In 2017, Europe dominated the automotive testing, inspection, and certification market with 43.7% share, thanks to the presence of some of the world’s leading automotive manufacturers and a steadily expanding domestic automotive industry. North America also accounts for a significant share in the global market owing to the well-established automotive sector. In regions like Europe and North America, stringent rules for periodic vehicle inspection and testing are laid down so as to ensure the safety of human life. These regulations are also key drivers for the automotive testing, inspection, and certification market in these regions.

This report segments the global Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market based on Types are:

In-House, Outsourced.

Based on Application, the Global Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market is Segmented into:

Telematics, Certification Test, Vehicle Inspection Service, Electrical Systems and Components, Fuels, Fluids, and Lubricants, Other.

Regions covered By Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Report.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Central and South America: Brazil and Argentina.

The Middle East and Africa: Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and Singapore.

These segments are thoroughly evaluated on an individual basis and a team of analysts has ensured to give a crystal clear idea about various lucrative segments of the industry. This detailed analysis of segmentation help in offering precise results about the markets related to the industry.

