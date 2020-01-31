Pyrethroid Market Growing Demands and Precise Outlook – Shanghai Tenglong Agrochem, Jiangsu RedSun

The Pyrethroid Market Research Report Forecast 2019-2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. This Pyrethroid Market study provides comprehensive data on aspects of competitive intelligence, market research, strategy, planning, pricing, and forecasting that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Global Pyrethroid market size will increase to 2369.5 Million US$ by 2025, from 1846.1 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

The major key players covered in this report: Sumitomo Chemical, Yangnong Chemical, Bayer, Heranba, Tagros, Meghmani, Shanghai Tenglong Agrochem, Jiangsu RedSun, Aestar, Gharda, Jiangsu Huangma Agrochemicals, Guangdong Liwei, Jiangsu Huifeng Agrochemical, Yingde Greatchem Chemicals.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Pyrethroid industry concentration is relatively high. Global major suppliers are Sumitomo Chemical, Yangnong Chemical, Bayer, Heranba, Tagros, Meghmani, Shanghai Tenglong Agrochem, Jiangsu RedSun, Aestar, Gharda, Jiangsu Huangma Agrochemicals, Guangdong Liwei, Jiangsu Huifeng Agrochemical and Yingde Greatchem Chemicals, etc. Those manufacturers are mainly distributed in China and India. China has the largest production and export region in the world, like Yangnong Chemical and Jiangsu RedSun, both have large production capacity.

Global major consumption regions are distributed in North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe, etc. The Asia Pacific is the largest consumption region with sales of 26673 tons in 2018. North America and Europe are separately the second and third largest consumption regions in 2018. In 2018, China is the largest consumption country that consumed 10757-ton pyrethroid.

This report segments the global Pyrethroid Market based on Types are:

Lambda-cyhalothrin, Deltamethrin, Cypermethrin, Bifenthrin, Permethrin, Others.

Based on Application, the Global Pyrethroid Market is Segmented into:

Agriculture, Public Health.

Regions covered By Pyrethroid Market Report.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Central and South America: Brazil and Argentina.

The Middle East and Africa: Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and Singapore.

These segments are thoroughly evaluated on an individual basis and a team of analysts has ensured to give a crystal clear idea about various lucrative segments of the industry. This detailed analysis of segmentation help in offering precise results about the markets related to the industry.

SIGNIFICANT FEATURES THAT ARE UNDER OFFERING AND KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORTS:

– Detailed overview of Pyrethroid Market

– Changing Pyrethroid market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected Pyrethroid market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Pyrethroid Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

