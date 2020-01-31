Cobalt Acetate Market Huge Growth By Leading Key Players – Full Yield Industry, Kansai Catalyst, ICoNiChem

The Cobalt Acetate Market Research Report Forecast 2019-2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the Cobalt Acetate industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). This Cobalt Acetate Market study provides comprehensive data on aspects of competitive intelligence, market research, strategy, planning, pricing, and forecasting that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Global Cobalt Acetate market size will increase to 190.9 Million US$ by 2025, from 141 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

The major key players covered in this report: Coremax Corporation, Mechema Chemicals International, Umicore, Freeport Cobalt, Full Yield Industry, Kansai Catalyst, ICoNiChem, Nanjing Chemical Reagent, Liaoyang Synthetic Catalyst, XiaXian Yunli Chemical, Jiangxi Nuclear Industry, Jinhaiwan Chemical, TIANFU CHEMICAL, and Dalian Well.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

The Cobalt Acetate market can be divided based on product types and It’s sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

Globally, the production of cobalt acetate is mainly dominated by a few companies, such as Mechema Chemicals, CoreMax, Freeport Cobalt, Umicore and so on. As for the production base, China is the largest region. In 2018, 80.65% of cobalt acetate was produced in these two regions. When considering the consumption, which is dominated by the PTA industry, China, North America and India are the key consumers of cobalt acetate. In 2018, 62.60%, 8.13% and 10.87% cobalt acetate were consumed in those regions respectively.

This report segments the global Cobalt Acetate Market based on Types are:

Cobalt Acetate Solution, Cobalt Acetate Crystal.

Cobalt acetate solution takes over 80% market share of cobalt acetate in 2018, and it will continue to grow from 2019 to 2025. Cobalt acetate crystal holds an 18% market share of cobalt acetate in 2018, but the demand for it will increase in the next five years.

Based on Application, the Global Cobalt Acetate Market is Segmented into:

Paint Driers, Catalysts, Pigment & Textile Dying, Others.

Paint driers take 5.5% market share in 2018, and it won’t expand fast in the coming years. Catalysts take over 89% market share of cobalt acetate in 2018, and it will grow fast from 2019 to 2025. Pigment and textile dying take below 5% market share of cobalt acetate in 2018.

Regions covered By Cobalt Acetate Market Report.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Central and South America: Brazil and Argentina.

The Middle East and Africa: Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and Singapore.

These segments are thoroughly evaluated on an individual basis and a team of analysts has ensured to give a crystal clear idea about various lucrative segments of the industry. This detailed analysis of segmentation help in offering precise results about the markets related to the industry.

