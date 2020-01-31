Insights-as-a-Service Market 2019 Analysis and Precise Outlook – Accenture, Oracle, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu

The report titled “Insights-as-a-Service Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Insights-as-a-Service market size is estimated to grow from USD 1.16 billion in 2016 to USD 3.33 billion by 2021, at an estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.5%

Insights as a service is a type of cloud service that involves providing specific data results. It essentially combines the idea of business intelligence with the concept of vendor-delivered cloud services and analytics.

The retail and consumer goods vertical has the highest growing CAGR during the forecast period. This vertical is expected to grow rapidly in the insights services adoption as this industry focus on customer experience. Enhancement in customer experience is an important factor to maintain competitiveness, which will provide emerging players in this sector an opportunity to grow faster.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Insights-as-a-Service Market: IBM, Capgemini, Accenture, Oracle, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, Dell EMC, NTT Data, Good Data, Zephyr Health, Smartfocus and others.

Global Insights-as-a-Service Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Insights-as-a-Service Market on the basis of Types are:

Predictive Insights

Descriptive Insights

Prescriptive Insights

On the basis of Application , the Global Insights-as-a-Service Market is segmented into:

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and Consumer Goods

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Telecommunication and IT

Government and Public Sector

Others

Regional Analysis For Insights-as-a-Service Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Insights-as-a-Service Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

