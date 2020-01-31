Display Driver Market boosted by rising demand for digitization in organizations with Dialog Semiconductor, Focaltech, Himax Technologies, MagnaChip Semiconductor

A display driver enables the computer to utilize a video card. It is a very important piece of software, as in the absence of this, the video card will not be utilized fully. Computers which lags in having proper drivers leads to a lower resolution.

The factors driving the display driver market is, an increase in demand for automotive displays, OLED, and advanced display drivers are some of the factors responsible for boosting the display drive market. Moreover, rising in demand for wearable displays for the smartwatches is anticipated to bring more opportunities to the players in the forthcoming period.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the Display driver market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Dialog Semiconductor

Focaltech

Himax Technologies, Inc.

MagnaChip Semiconductor

MediaTek Inc.

Novatek Microelectronics Corp.

ROHM Semiconductor

Silicon Works

Synaptics Incorporated

Sitronix Technology Corporation

The report analyzes factors affecting the Display driver market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Display driver in these regions.

