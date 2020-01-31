Itaconic Acid (IA) Market Research And Analysis Expert Review Forecast 2019 to 2025

Latest Industry Research Report On global Itaconic Acid (IA) Market Research Report 2019 in-depth analysis of the market state and also the competitive landscape globally.

The itaconic acid market is projected to grow from USD 83.8 Million in 2019 to USD 102.3 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2025.

Styrene butadiene itaconic acid is the first level derivative, which possesses superior characteristics, including improved bond & tensile strength, reduction in the use of expensive coating color additive, good adhesion, etc. It is used in the production of SBR latex, as itaconic acid exhibits various properties, making it one of the preferred products. China and Japan are some of the major paper producing economies utilizing large volumes of coating materials in the paper industry. APAC and Europe are the major consumers of the styrene butadiene itaconic acid derivative in the latex application.

Kehai Biochemistry, Guoguang Biochemistry, Huaming Biochemistry, Alpha Chemika, Zhongshun Science & Technology, and other.

Synthesis

Fermentation

Plasticizer

Lubricating Oil Additive

Other

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Central & South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Other)

Chapter 1 Introduction and Overview

Chapter 2 Industry Cost Structure and Economic Impact

Chapter 3 Rising Trends and New Technologies with Major key players

Chapter 4 Global Itaconic Acid (IA) Market Analysis, Trends, Growth Factor

Chapter 5 Global Market Application and Business with Potential Analysis

Chapter 6 Global Itaconic Acid (IA) Market Segment, Type, Application

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis (by Application, Type, End User)

Chapter 8 Major Key Vendors Analysis of Itaconic Acid (IA) Market

Chapter 9 Development Trend of Analysis

Chapter 10 Conclusion

