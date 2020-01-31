Manual Revolving Doors Market Product scope, Overview, Technology, Forecasts 2025

Latest Industry Research Report On global Manual Revolving Doors Market Research Report 2019 in-depth analysis of the market state and also the competitive landscape globally.

The global Manual Revolving Doors market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 3.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 58 million by 2025, from USD 50 million in 2019.

Market OverView

A manual revolving door typically consists of three or four doors that hang on a central shaft and rotate around a vertical axis within a cylindrical enclosure. Revolving doors are energy efficient as they prevent drafts (via acting as an airlock), thus preventing increases in the heating or cooling required for the building. At the same time, revolving doors allow large numbers of people to pass in and out.

Geographically, the consumption market is leading by like China, Japan, United States and Europe. The sales in United States and Europe are seeing a low develop trend as the market is slowly being replaced by automatic doors, sales in developing Asia Pacific regions like Southeast Asia and India will see significant growth in future period. In terms of year 2017, China holds the largest market share, with about 36.53% sales share in global market, followed by United States and Europe, with about 15.92% and 15.34% market share respectively. China will keep playing important role in Global market.

The Following Top Key Players in the Manual Revolving Doors Market:

Boon Edam, Dorma, Assa Abloy, Record, Stanley, Geze, Horton Automatics, ERREKA, Grupsa, Portalp, KBB, and other.

This report segments the market on the basis of Types are:

Three Wings Type

Four Wings Type

Other Types

On the basis of Application, the market is segmented into:

Commercial Buildings

Utility Buildings

Office Buildings

Other Buildings

Regional outlook: The regions covered in the reports of the Manual Revolving Doors market are

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Central & South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Other)

Table of Content (TOC):

Chapter 1 Introduction and Overview

Chapter 2 Industry Cost Structure and Economic Impact

Chapter 3 Rising Trends and New Technologies with Major key players

Chapter 4 Global Manual Revolving Doors Market Analysis, Trends, Growth Factor

Chapter 5 Global Market Application and Business with Potential Analysis

Chapter 6 Global Manual Revolving Doors Market Segment, Type, Application

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis (by Application, Type, End User)

Chapter 8 Major Key Vendors Analysis of Manual Revolving Doors Market

Chapter 9 Development Trend of Analysis

Chapter 10 Conclusion

