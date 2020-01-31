Lysine And Other Amino Acids Market Overview and Product Scope 2019 to 2025

The feed amino acids market to grow from USD 5.4 billion in 2019 to USD 6.7 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during the forecast period.2019 to 2025

Market Overview

The major factors that are expected to be driving the market are standardization of meat products owing to disease outbreaks, growth in feed production, and implementation of innovative animal husbandry practices to improve meat quality. The objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the feed amino acid market size based on type, livestock, source, form, and region.

The Following Top Key Players in the Lysine And Other Amino Acids Market:

Ajinomoto, Global Bio-chem Technology Group, Evonik Industries, Vedan International, Changchun Dacheng Group, Cheil Jedang Corporation, Archer Daniel Midland, Shandong Shaouguang Juneng Golden Corn, COFCO Biochemical, and others..

This report segments the market on the basis of Types are:

Lysine

Methionine

Threonine

Tryptophan

On the basis of Application, the market is segmented into:

Animal Feed

Food & Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Regional outlook: The regions covered in the reports of the Lysine And Other Amino Acids market are

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Central & South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Other)

Table of Content (TOC):

Chapter 1 Introduction and Overview

Chapter 2 Industry Cost Structure and Economic Impact

Chapter 3 Rising Trends and New Technologies with Major key players

Chapter 4 Global Lysine And Other Amino Acids Market Analysis, Trends, Growth Factor

Chapter 5 Global Market Application and Business with Potential Analysis

Chapter 6 Global Lysine And Other Amino Acids Market Segment, Type, Application

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis (by Application, Type, End User)

Chapter 8 Major Key Vendors Analysis of Lysine And Other Amino Acids Market

Chapter 9 Development Trend of Analysis

Chapter 10 Conclusion

