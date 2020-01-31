Cloud Management Platform (CMP) Marke Software Market Analysis by New Technology and Applications 2019 to 2025

The global cloud management platform market is valued USD 8,182.2 Million in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period to reach USD 26,767.0 million by 2024.



Market OverView

Global Cloud Management Platform Market Research Report: by Component (Solution and Services), by Solution (Automation and Orchestration, Governance and Compliance, Performance Monitoring, Security Solution, Cost Management), Services (Professional Services, Managed Services), Deployment Mode (Hybrid Cloud, Public Cloud, Private Cloud), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), by Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT & telecom) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa South America) – Forecast till 2025

The Following Top Key Players in the Cloud Management Platform (CMP) Market:

Flexera (RightScale), Cisco, VMware, Turbonomic, HashiCorp, Platform9, Morpheus Data, CloudCheckr, CoreStack, CloudHealth, CloudBolt Software, IBM (Red Hat), and others..

This report segments the market on the basis of Types are:

SaaS

On-Premise

On the basis of Application, the market is segmented into:

Financial

Internet

Retail

Others

Regional outlook: The regions covered in the reports of the Cloud Management Platform (CMP) market are

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Central & South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Other)

Table of Content (TOC):

Chapter 1 Introduction and Overview

Chapter 2 Industry Cost Structure and Economic Impact

Chapter 3 Rising Trends and New Technologies with Major key players

Chapter 4 Global Cloud Management Platform (CMP) Market Analysis, Trends, Growth Factor

Chapter 5 Global Market Application and Business with Potential Analysis

Chapter 6 Global Cloud Management Platform (CMP) Market Segment, Type, Application

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis (by Application, Type, End User)

Chapter 8 Major Key Vendors Analysis of Cloud Management Platform (CMP) Market

Chapter 9 Development Trend of Analysis

Chapter 10 Conclusion

Scope of the report:

Report evaluates the growth rate and the Market value based on Market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, opportunities and trends. The report contains a comprehensive Market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

