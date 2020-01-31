Logistics Outsourcing Market Is Thriving Worldwide By Size, Revenue, Emerging Trends and Top Growing Companies 2025

The Logistics Outsourcing Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Logistics Outsourcing market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands and supply data (as applicable). Report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Logistics Outsourcing Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Logistics Outsourcing Market

Exel Logistics (U.K.), Menlo Worldwide Logistics (U.S.), FedEx (U.S.), Ryder Logistics (U.S.), Tibbett and Britten (U.K.).

Logistics Outsourcing can be defined as the strategic use of outside parties (business independency) to perform activities traditionally handled by internal staff and resources.

Regions across the globe with an attractive logistics outsourcing market, in terms of contract logistics, include North America and Southeast Asia.

Key Market Trends

Logistics outsourcing, most commonly known as third-party logistics is a process or operation of sub-contracting industrial functions like cross-docking, inventory keeping, warehousing and transportation to a third party or supply chain management provider. Third party logistics providers include raw material suppliers, distributors and other value-added service providers. These services are generally integrated and used together to provide end-user convenience. The decision for outsourcing logistics by a parent company is generally dependent on company size, complication of logistics and relative economic benefits of outsourcing.

Logistics outsourcing includes contracting of material management, supply chain management, distribution management, shipment packaging and channel management. E-business web portals and stores are in extensive need of on-clock dispatch and delivery services offered by outsourced logistics providers. The advantages associated with the logistics outsourcing market are – improvement of supplier’s capability due to the use of information technology, specialization of operation, focus on core competencies and uniform growth. However, lack of monitoring control over logistics and risks associated with vendor reliability are some of the drawbacks of this market.

The global logistics outsourcing market is segmented on the basis of service type, transport media used and geography. The market can vary in service type as simple service, combined service, consulting service and value-added service. On the basis of transport media used to handle logistics, it can be classified into air freight, ocean carriers, railways and trucking. The market can be categorised on the basis of geography into North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Middle East & Africa.

The Logistics Outsourcing market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Logistics Outsourcing Market on the basis of Types are

Material Management, Supply Chain Management, Distribution Management, Shipment Packaging, Channel Management

On The basis Of Application, the Global Logistics Outsourcing Market is Segmented into

Air Transportation, Sea Transportation, Railway Transportation, Highway Transportation

Regions Are covered By Logistics Outsourcing Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports

-Detailed overview of Logistics Outsourcing Market

-Changing Logistics Outsourcing market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

-Historical, current and projected Logistics Outsourcing market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of Logistics Outsourcing Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

