Semiconductor Foundry Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2019 To 2025

The Semiconductor Foundry Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Semiconductor Foundry market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands and supply data (as applicable). Report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Semiconductor Foundry Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Semiconductor Foundry Market

TSMC, Globalfoundries, UMC, SMIC, Samsung, Dongbu HiTek, Fujitsu Semiconductor, Hua Hong Semiconductor, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Powerchip Technology, STMicroelectronics, TowerJazz, Vanguard International Semiconductor, WIN Semiconductors, X-FAB Silicon Foundries.

The global Semiconductor Foundry Market to grow with a CAGR of +7% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Scope Of Report

Foundry, a business model of the semiconductor industry, specializes in semiconductor wafer manufacturing, and is commissioned by other IC design companies instead of their own designs.

During 2017, the communication segment accounted for the major shares of this market. The shift in consumer preference toward lower-end smartphones, which is impacting the global semiconductor foundry market. For instance, phones from Chinese smartphone makers, such as OPPO and OnePlus, are providing high-end features at a very low cost which will contribute to the growth of this industry segment in the coming years.

Key Market Trends

Semiconductor Foundry representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.8 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$2.3 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, Communication will reach a market size of US$3.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 14% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$16.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

North America to Hold the Highest Market Share

North America will be the major revenue contributor to the market by 2021 as fabless semiconductor companies are the major customers for semiconductor foundries. Fabless companies make exclusively chip designs and market them without a fabrication plant.

The major fabless companies in the region are AMD, Apple, Broadcom, Qualcomm, NVIDIA, Marvell, and Xilinx. North America is playing a crucial role in advanced semiconductor system design and manufacturing.

In 2018, fabless companies have made a revenue of USD 100 billion, globally. The estimated contribution to the semiconductor industry is expected to be more than 50% by these companies.

The semiconductor industry revenue has increased by more than 20% in 2017, and it is expected to grow at the same rate during the forecast period, due to demand from fabless companies. This, in turn, is augmenting the growth of semiconductor foundries market during the forecast period.

The Semiconductor Foundry market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Semiconductor Foundry Market on the basis of Types are

Only Foundry Service, Non-Only Foundry Service

On The basis Of Application, the Global Semiconductor Foundry Market is Segmented into

Communication, PCs/Desktops, Consumer Goods, Automotive, Industrial, Defense & Aerospace, Other

Regions Are covered By Semiconductor Foundry Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports

-Detailed overview of Semiconductor Foundry Market

-Changing Semiconductor Foundry market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

-Historical, current and projected Semiconductor Foundry market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of Semiconductor Foundry Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

