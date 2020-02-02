Industry
Global Natural Food & Drinks Market 2020 – Archer Daniels Midland, Bunge, Earth’s Best, Amy’s Kitchen, Nestle
Major Industry Player Profiles That Included by Natural Food & Drinks Market Research Report:
Archer Daniels Midland
Bunge
Earth’s Best
Amy’s Kitchen
Nestle
365 Everyday Value
Organic Valley
ConAgra Foods
Ecovia Intelligence
Dean Foods
General Mills
Tyson Foods
Grupo Bimbo
Global Natural Foods
Hain Celestial
Hormel Foods
Global Natural Food & Drinks market segmentation by type:
Non-dairy Beverages
Coffee & Tea
Beer & Wine
Others
Global Natural Food & Drinks market segmentation by application:
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Natural or Health Food Store
Discount Store
Farmers Market
Online Sales
Others
Geographically, this market report studies the following key geographical regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)