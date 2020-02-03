Huge Growth in Ballistic Targeting System Software Market was valued at US$ 18.97 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach around US$ 27.75 Mn by 2027, growing at an estimated CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period owing to increasing demand from military servicemen

Ballistic targeting systems help shooters in improving their accuracy by assessing the wind and climatic conditions, to offer accurate settings for their arms. These settings lead to enhanced results for shooters. Improved accuracy correlates to savings for ammunition and reduced wear and tear of the armament. These factors are important in combat conditions for military personnel who have to sustain harsh climatic conditions while maintaining optimum inventory. Hence, a ballistic targeting system software is an essential tool for shooters in search of a precise shot which is leading to Ballistic Targeting System Software Market. Military operatives have to change their positions according to the conditions of their team as well as of the insurgents. This leads to a requirement for dedicated systems which help shooters to recalibrate their aim. Targeting software also supports a wide range of weapons and ammunition in order to create an optimized route for the bullets. This route is then provided to the shooter in the form of aiming aids which help them to undertake accurate strikes. With changing positions of the personnel, mobile devices/systems which can help in efficient targeting prove to be the optimal solution for users.

“The demand for ballistic targeting system software is expected to grow from personnel in the military. Increasing advancements in armament technology demands for improved targeting systems. This would fuel the demand for dedicated software that helps in ballistic targeting.”

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global ballistic targeting system software market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue as well as sales volume across regions and further, across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers regional production volume and capacity analysis. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of device type, mobile segment is expected to register highest market share between 2019 to 2027 and will depict a CAGR of over 5% with demand for software solutions for mobile devices

North America held the leading share of the market owing to significantly higher demand for advanced ballistic targeting devices.

Some of the major players operating in the global ballistic targeting system software market are Applied Ballistics, Kennedy Development, LLC, Horus Vision Reticle Technologies, Lex Talus Corporation, Nikon Inc., Patagonia Ballistics, Recreational Software, Inc., Sierra Bullets, SITELITE Mag Laser, and SWAROVSKI OPTIK amongst others.

Global Ballistic Targeting System Software Market-

By Type

Application for Managing Applied Ballistic Embedded Devices

Stand Alone Application for Firing Solution

By Device Type

Mobile

Desktop

Embedded Device

By End User

Professional Shooters

Military Service

Others

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



