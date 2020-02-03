Swimwear and Beachwear market is expected to reach US$ 7,626 million by 2027, growing at an estimated CAGR of 6% over the forecast period mainly due to rising tourism in Europe

In 2018, 713 million international tourists visited Europe with France being the number one tourist destination with 83 million tourists. People are spending more time at the beaches and the locals have taken up swimming as a hobby. As health problems such as obesity is rising, more number of individuals are looking forward to their involvement into various sports activities. Swimming, as a sport, is gaining popularity owing to its various health and fitness benefits. All these factors will boost the Europe Swimwear and Beachwear market in coming years.

Women’s wear segment would witness the highest demand in the Europe swimwear and beachwear market owing to rising involvement of women in this activity. Companies are designing swimwear and beachwear products which are compatible to different body sizes and also have innovative health and fitness benefits. This has instilled confidence in women who are body conscious, increasing their participation in water sporting activities. Companies are launching luxury swimwear products as per consumer demand. For example Nike, Inc. has introduced HydraStrong, which is a high performance chlorine resistant fabric built to withstand high intensity training.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of Europe Swimwear and Beachwear market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, Europe Swimwear and Beachwear market is expected to reach US$ 7,626 million by 2027, due to Europe being the most preferred holiday destination.

By Type, One Piece segment is expected to witness a considerable growth over the next eight years due to increasing adoption by women from various backgrounds.

Women’s wear in the end user segment is expected to witness a considerable growth over the next eight years due to women taking up water sport activities along with customized designs available in the market.

By Mode of Sale, E-Commerce portal is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period owing to people preferring online shopping over brick and mortar stores for purchasing swim and beach wear.

By country, France is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period; and this is mainly due to France being the most preferred holiday destination.

Some of the players operating in the swimwear and beachwear market are Billabong., La Perla, Arena S.p.A , O‘Neill, Parah Srl, Quiksilver, Seafolly , Seaspray, Wacoal Europe Ltd. amongst others.

SWIMWEAR AND BEACHWEAR MARKET :

By Type:

One Piece

Split Type

By End-User:

Men’s Wear

Women’s Wear

Kids Wear

By Mode of Sale:

Retail Stores Supermarkets Brand Outlets Departmental Stores

E-commerce Portals

By Geography

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Norway Sweden Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxemburg Rest of Europe



