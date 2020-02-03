Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Global Demand, Trends and Outlook 2026 | Anheuser-Busch InBev, Heineken, Carlsberg, Behnoush Iran

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Non-Alcoholic Beer Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Non-Alcoholic Beer Market from 2020 till 2026.

The global Non-Alcoholic Beer market is valued at 3635.1 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 4605.8 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2021-2026.

Key Market Players

The prominent players operating in the Non-Alcoholic Beer market include Anheuser-Busch InBev, Heineken, Carlsberg, Behnoush Iran, Suntory Beer, Asahi Breweries, Arpanoosh, Krombacher Brauerei, Aujan Industries, Erdinger Weibbrau, Weihenstephan, Kirin, etc.

Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Key Segment

The Global Non-Alcoholic Beer market is segmented into product type, end user/applications, and geography.

Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Market, By Product Type

Limit Fermentation

Dealcoholization Method

Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Market, By Applications

Man

Woman

Others

Market Overview:

Alcoholic drinks, which are prohibited by Islam, have a destructive effect on the nervous system through the direct toxic effect. Besides, alcohol may lead to alcoholism with its psychological and mental troubles such as convulsions and hallucination. Non-alcoholic beer is a commonly consumed and popular beverage in Islamic countries. As a result, the Middle East has become the world’s largest non-alcoholic beer consumption area. In the Middle East, the rapid expansion of flavored products has increased the consumption of non-alcoholic products especially among younger generations, who like the sweet flavors of these products. Iran is the largest producer and consumption area in the Middle East. Non-alcoholic beer is a well-developed and established category in Iran. In spite of the fact that young Iranians are the main group of consumption of non-alcoholic beers, but the other demographics would become a new target group as a result of side effects by consumption of carbonated drinks. Behnoush Iran, Arpanoosh and Aujan Industries are local leaders. Anheuser-Busch InBev and Heineken gain market share primarily through the acquisition of local businesses.

Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Market, By Regions

The Non-Alcoholic Beer market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the Non-Alcoholic Beer market report are: North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E

Major Points Covered in TOC:

Overview: Along with a broad overview of the global Non-Alcoholic Beer market, this section gives an overview of the report to give an idea about the nature and contents of the research study.

Analysis on Strategies of Leading Players: Market players can use this analysis to gain competitive advantage over their competitors in the Non-Alcoholic Beer market.

Study on Key Market Trends: This section of the report offers deeper analysis of latest and future trends of the Non-Alcoholic Beer market.

Market Forecasts: Buyers of the report will have access to accurate and validated estimates of the total market size in terms of value and volume. The report also provides consumption, production, sales, and other forecasts for the Non-Alcoholic Beer market.

Regional Growth Analysis: All major regions and countries have been covered in the report. The regional analysis will help market players to tap into unexplored regional markets, prepare specific strategies for target regions, and compare the growth of all regional markets.

Segmental Analysis: The report provides accurate and reliable forecasts of the market share of important segments of the Non-Alcoholic Beer market. Market participants can use this analysis to make strategic investments in key growth pockets of the Non-Alcoholic Beer market.