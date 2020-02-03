Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Market Size, Demand, Supply, Trends an Growth Forecasts 2026

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Market from 2020 till 2026.

The global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market is valued at 414.7 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 3197.2 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 33.5% during 2021-2026.

Key Market Players

The prominent players operating in the Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market include Kazmira, CW Hemp/CW Botanicals, Freedom Leaf, Green Road, Medical Marijuana, Folium Biosciences, HempLife Today, Cannavest, Pharmahemp, ENDOCA, CBD American Shaman, NuLeaf Naturals, Select Oil, K.I.N.D. Concentrates, Canopy Growth Corporation, Aphria, Emblem Cannabis Oils, Whistler, The Lab, Absolute Terps, etc.

Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Market Key Segment

The Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market is segmented into product type, end user/applications, and geography.

Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Market, By Product Type

Hemp-derived Type

Marijuana-derived Type

Other

Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Market, By Applications

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Food Industry

Cosmetics Industry

Others

Market Overview:

Cannabidiol (CBD) oil is a natural botanical concentrate that is high in the compound CBD. Of the more than 85 cannabinoids so far identified in the cannabis plant, CBD is the second most common after tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

-North America is estimated to have a major share in the global market.

-In 2018, hemp-derived type accounted for a share of 67% in the global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market.

-The pharmaceuticals industry holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 80% of the market share.

Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Market, By Regions

The Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market report are: North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E

Major Points Covered in TOC:

Overview: Along with a broad overview of the global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market, this section gives an overview of the report to give an idea about the nature and contents of the research study.

Analysis on Strategies of Leading Players: Market players can use this analysis to gain competitive advantage over their competitors in the Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market.

Study on Key Market Trends: This section of the report offers deeper analysis of latest and future trends of the Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market.

Market Forecasts: Buyers of the report will have access to accurate and validated estimates of the total market size in terms of value and volume. The report also provides consumption, production, sales, and other forecasts for the Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market.

Regional Growth Analysis: All major regions and countries have been covered in the report. The regional analysis will help market players to tap into unexplored regional markets, prepare specific strategies for target regions, and compare the growth of all regional markets.

Segmental Analysis: The report provides accurate and reliable forecasts of the market share of important segments of the Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market. Market participants can use this analysis to make strategic investments in key growth pockets of the Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market.