Natural Language Generation (NLG) Market to Witness Steady Growth at +20.8% CAGR During 2019-2025 Including Arria NLG, AWS, IBM, Narrative Science, Automated Insights, Yseop, Retresco

Natural Language Generation (NLG) is a technology that simply turns data into plain-English language. In simple words, It means our software can look at your data and write a story from it, just like a human analyst would do today. Nowadays Enterprise organizations are adopting artificial intelligence technologies like NLG to help transform their business and innovate on how they better engage with their customers.

The global natural language generation (NLG) market projected a CAGR of approximately +20.8% in the midst of the estimate time span of 2019-2025.

Top Key Players:

Arria NLG, AWS, IBM, Narrative Science, Automated Insights, Narrativa, Yseop, Retresco, Artificial Solutions, Phrasee, AX Semantics, CoGenTex, Phrasetech, NewsRx, Conversica, 2txt €“ Natural Language Generation GmbH., NarrativeWave, vPhrase, Linguastat, Textual Relations.

North America, holding the supreme shares, is the leading regional entity from a geographical point of view. The market in North America is responsible for the maximum share in the Global Natural Language Generation (NLG) Market. Europe, powered by its major countries such as the U.K, France, Germany, Italy, and the rest of it, follows North America with regards to market share in the global market. Asia Pacific is estimated to exceed all other regions with the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2025 where mainly India, China, and Japan are getting a firmer grip on the technological developmental front.

The Global Natural Language Generation (NLG) Market has primarily witnessed a shift towards the digitization of the grid system and is termed as a major factor contributing towards the growth of the global industry. Technological and population growth are one of the major driving forces for the global market. As per a recent Global Natural Language Generation (NLG) Market report, it has been explained that way more than mere electrical infrastructure. They are also huge data networks that are vital for the continuous functioning of various economic sectors. It is now a must-have factor for certain sectors, especially for energy to make sure to have the latest security solutions to avoid risks. The key players of Global Natural Language Generation (NLG) Market are indulging in strategic merger and acquisition activities with their fellow competitors to ease out the cost incurred in research and development activities.

Natural Language Generation (NLG) Market Segmentation by Component

Software

Services

Natural Language Generation (NLG) Market Segmentation by Application

Customer Experience Management (CEM)

Fraud Detection and Anti-money Laundering

Risk and Compliance Management

Performance Management

Predictive Maintenance

Others (Weather Forecasting and Forensics)

Natural Language Generation (NLG) Market Segmentation by Business Function

Finance

Legal

Operations

HR

Marketing and Sales

Natural Language Generation (NLG) Market Segmentation by Deployment Model

On-premises

Cloud

Natural Language Generation (NLG) Market Segmentation by Organization Size

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large enterprises

Natural Language Generation (NLG) Market Segmentation by Industry Vertical

Banking

Financial Services

and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail and e-Commerce

Government and Defense

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Telecom and IT

Media and Entertainment

Others (Research, Travel and Hospitality, and Real Estate)

Segment By Regions/Countries, This Natural Language Generation (NLG) Market Report Covers

South America

North America

Europe

Center East and Africa

Asia Pacific

In This Study, The Years Considered To Estimate The Market Size Of Natural Language Generation (NLG) Are As Follows:

History Year: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Table Of Content:

The Global Natural Language Generation (NLG) Market Report Contains:

Global market overview Global market competition by manufacturers, type and application USA/China/Japan/Europe/India and Southeast Asia are the regional analysis of natural language generation (NLG) (volume, value and sales price) Analysis of the global market by the manufacturer Natural language generation (NLG) manufacturing cost analysis Industrial chain, sourcing strategy, and downstream buyers Marketing strategy analysis, distributors/traders Market effect factors analysis Global market forecast (2019-2025) Conclusion of the global natural language generation (NLG) market Appendix

