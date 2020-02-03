Kitchen Quartz Countertops Market 2020 | Influencing Factors By Top Companies Like Samsung Radianz, Technistone, QuartzForm, CR Lawrence

Global Kitchen Quartz Countertops Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

The report discusses many vital industry facets that influence “Global Kitchen Quartz Countertops Market” industry acutely which includes extensive study of competitive edge, latest advancements, region-wise industry environment, contemporary market and manufacturing trends, leading market contenders, and current consumption tendency of the end user. The report also oversees market size, market share, growth rate, revenue, and CAGR reported previously along with its forecast estimation.

The Global Kitchen Quartz Countertops Market was valued at growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2026.

The kitchen countertop available in the global market has grown considerably over the years. The manufacturers of kitchen countertop across the globe have witnessed consistently growing demand for the same, especially granite, marble, and stainless steel based kitchen countertops among others. Growth in the recent five years is primarily driven by two major factors, i.e. increase in commercial and residential constructions, and rising demand for quartz based kitchen countertop.

GlobalKitchen Quartz Countertops Market Analysis Report includes Top Companies Samsung Radianz, Technistone, QuartzForm, CR Lawrence, Stone Italiana, Granitifiandre, Equs, Diresco, Belenco, QuantumQuartz, Pental, Sage Surfaces (Allen+Roth), Sinostone, Bitto(Dongguan), OVERLAND, UVIISTONE, etc. along with their company profile, growth aspects, opportunities, and threats to the market development. This report presents the industry analysis for the forecast timescale. An up-to-date industry details related to industry events, import/export scenario, market share is covered in this report.

Global Kitchen Quartz Countertops Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the Global Kitchen Quartz Countertops Market on the basis of Types are:

Casting Molding

Press Molding

On the basis of Application , the Global Kitchen Quartz Countertops Market is segmented into:

Residential

Commercial

Regional Analysis For Kitchen Quartz Countertops Market:

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Central & South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Other)

Quartz is one of the major engineered stones made from crystalline silica used for constructing kitchen cabinetry as it is able to lever more pressure with longer durability. The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) conducted a study to understand the usage of crystalline silica stone (i.e Quartz stone) and take preventive measures to control its usage as it causes respiratory diseases. Engineered stone such as granite on an average contains 72% crystalline silica by weight, making it the most durable stone for constructing countertops.

Research Methodology:

Kitchen Quartz Countertops Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Sqm). Both Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Kitchen Quartz Countertops Market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

