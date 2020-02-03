Environmental Consulting Services Market by Technology Advancements and Growth Analysis 2020 to 2021

Global Environmental Consulting Services Market report include current market scenario and offers a comprehensive analysis on Environmental Consulting Services industry, standing on the readers’ perspective, delivering detailed market data and understanding insights. It comprises inclusive important points that significantly affect the growth of the market at a global level. It analyzes present scenario along with future trends in the market. The report is made after a pin-point research and exhaustive investigation of the market development in different sectors that requires theoretical analysis, technology-based ideas, and its validity.

The global environmental consulting services market grew from $28.4 billion in 2013 to $31.9 billion in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.96%. It is expected to grow from $31.9 billion in 2017 to $35.9 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 3.02%.

The environmental consulting services industry comprises establishments that provide advice, assistance, and action plans to organizations and governments to manage their environment. It includes services on environmental issues such as environmental contamination prevention, emission of toxic substances prevention, waste management and pollution control.

Scope of the Report:

Markets Covered: 1) By Type of Service – Site Remediation Consulting Services, Water and Waste Management Consulting Services, Environment Management, Compliance and Due Diligence. 2) By End User – Mining, Manufacturing & Process Industries, Energy & Utilities, Government & Regulators, Infrastructure & Development, Others

Companies Mentioned: AECOM, Amec Foster Wheeler, Tetra Tech, Arcadis and Environmental Resource Management

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East And Africa

The environmental consulting services market in North America was the largest in the world. In 2017, it accounted for about 52.8% of the global environmental consulting services market. This was mainly due to high demand for environmental reclamation planning services from oil and gas and mining companies and ecological restoration services from government agencies. The environmental consulting services market in Western Europe was the second largest in the world in 2017, accounting for 18.7% of the global environmental consulting services market. Mining, manufacturing & process industries were the largest end-users of the global environmental consulting services market, accounting for 29.0% of the market.

The environmental consultancy services market has benefitted from the rising awareness of environmental concerns and the effects of sustainable environmental planning. Governments across the globe are continuously investing in environmental regulations and policies to be implemented by businesses, industries, and even households.

