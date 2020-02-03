Comprehensive Assessment of Engineering Plastics Market 2020-2026 | Basf Se, Covestro, Celanese Corporation, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company

Engineering plastics are a gathering of plastic materials that have better mechanical and additionally warm properties than the more generally utilized product plastics, (for example, polystyrene, PVC, polypropylene and polyethylene). Being progressively costly, building plastics are created in lower amounts and will in general be utilized for littler articles or low-volume applications, (for example, mechanical parts), as opposed to for mass and high-volume closes (containers and packaging).The Engineering Plastics market is growing at +7% CAGR value during 2019-2025.

In the research study, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa have been acknowledged at the noticeable regional markets for Engineering Plastics. On the basis of various vital market verticals such as the industrial volume, product estimating, manufacturing volume, dynamics of demand and supply, revenue and growth of rate in the market in each of the regions.

Key players in global Engineering Plastics market include:

Basf Se, Covestro, Celanese Corporation, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company, Solvay Sa, Lg Chem, Sabic, Evonik Industries Ag, Lanxess Ag, Mitsubishi Engineering -Plastic Corporation

By Product Type:

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Polyamide (PA)

Polycarbonate (PC)

Thermoplastic polyester (PET/PBT)

Polyacetal (POM)

Fluoropolymer

Others

By Application:

Automotive & transportation

Electrical & electronics

Industrial & machinery

Packaging

Consumer appliances

Others

