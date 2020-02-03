Worldwide Connected Logistics Market Industry Trends, Estimation & Forecast, 2018 – 2025

The market for connected logistics is still nascent and can be defined as interconnected devices that logistics and IoT solutions providers use to get more visibility within warehouse, transportation, and associated logistics processes, such as order processing, financial transactions, shipping, and dispatching & picking. It helps drive more effective business decisions by identifying the crucial bottlenecks and hence, facilitates in critical decision-making.

The increase in need for mobility, need to reduce cost of administrative processes, penetration of IoT & Logistics 4.0, and the increased market for connected devices supplements the market growth. Connected Logistics facilitate logistical businesses with real-time updates, interoperability, and easier access to required information. It provides interface to integrate multiple devices, which enables informed decision making. The increased market for intelligent transportation solutions is expected to drive the Connected Logistics market growth.

“Global Connected Logistics market is valued at USD 14.39 billion in 2018 and it is expected to reach more than USD xx billion by 2025, likely to grow at a CAGR of 32.7 % during the forecast period”

To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below: https://www.digitsnmarkets.com/sample/4288-connected-logistics-market

The software segment is further divided into asset management solutions, warehouse IoT solutions, security solution, data management, and network management and streaming analytics. Compared to solutions, the services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The services in the market are aimed at enabling smart and coordinated decision-making processes and mitigating the risks and vulnerabilities of Internet of Things (IoT) in logistics using efficient tools and techniques. Moreover, these services enhance data management techniques and help to meet the end-to-end needs of all the verticals.

The security solution is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as it is specifically focused on data security, which is the prime need of logistics companies. As IoT solutions offer an extremely connected system, data security solutions make sure all the data is secure. Rising incidents of data theft and data tampering have urged companies to purchase security solutions thereby causing them to grow at a high rate as compared to other solutions.

North America accounted for the largest share of the connected logistics market in 2018 owing to strong economic conditions in the region and enhanced customer experience for the clients. The roadway logistics is of focus area for the logistics vendors followed by railways and waterways.



The Asia Pacific region holds a good potential for the vendors and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness growth in the connected logistics market due to presence of few emerging countries and organizations in the region are experiencing increase in customers and focus on organized logistics to reduce cost and time.

Global connected logistics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global connected logistics market are AT&T Intellectual Property, EUROTECH ,IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, SAP SE, Infosys Limited, Cisco, HCL Technologies Limited, ORBCOMM, Cloud Logistics, Freightgate Inc., PTC, SecureRF Corporation., ZIH Corp, Infor, Amazon Web Services Inc., Oracle, BluJay Solutions, Dynatrace LLC., Freightos, and others.

About Digits N Markets:



Digits N Markets has a vast repository of latest market research reports on trending topics, niche company profiles, market size and other relevant data released by renowned publishers. We have access to the database related to niche markets and trending topics in various industries. We also update the data regularly to provide recent statistics to the client. Recent data and reports will be featured on our websites and clients will be able to access the same. Our clients will be able to benefit from qualitative & quantitative insights in the report which will support them in taking concrete business decisions.



Contact Us :



Digits ‘N’ Markets

410 E Santa Clara Street, Unit #762

San Jose, CA 95113

Phone :+1 408-622-0123

Email: sales@digitsnmarkets.com

Website:- www.digitsnmarkets.com