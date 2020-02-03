Global Bare Metal Cloud Service Industry Market Trends, Estimation & Forecast, 2017-2025

Growing demand for high performance and flexible cloud services drives the growth of global bare metal cloud market. Bare metal cloud is a single tenant server with a non-virtualized cloud infrastructure.

Increasing demand for high performance cloud services, rising workloads which required consistent cloud performance, and growing interest for customization of cloud resources based on requirement, are the key factors contributes the growth of global bare metal cloud market.WhileIncreasing compliance challenges and threat of breaking compliance mandates in the multitenant cloud environment, further accelerates growth of global bare metal cloud market particularly from various security-sensitive organizations.

“The Global Bare Metal Cloud Service market was valued at USD1.59 Billion in 2018 and it is expected to reach more than USD xx billion by 2025, likely to grow with a CAGR of 34.8% during the forecast period”

The identity and access management service type is expected to dominate the bare metal cloud market, at the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period as it is a crucial service for bare metal cloud that majorly governs the IT resource access and optimizes the physical security of the bare metal cloud servers and storages.

The implementation services segment of market is estimated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period as they are essential for the deployment of bare metal cloud services on the customer premises. The implementation services initiate with the process of critical examination of business requirements and end with the monitoring or maintaining of deployed solutions at the client locations. In implementing bare metal servers, it is mandatory for the service providers to meet the required service-level agreements to offer reliable services to their commercial clientele.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share and would dominate the bare metal cloud market from 2016 to 2021. This region has the major dominance with sustainable and well-established economies, empowering them to strongly invest in the Research and Development (R&D) activities, thereby contributing to the development of new technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), big data, DevOps, mobility, and social media. European market is growing at a fast pace, owing to the major cloud initiatives taken by various countries such as the U.K. (CloudFirst), Germany (Trusted Cloud), and Spain (Public Sector Cloud Initiatives).

However,Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the bare metal cloud market, which is attributed to the major cloud initiatives taken in the region by the Australian government to reduce the duplication and fragmentation of data and “G-Cloud” initiative taken by the Singapore government to provide software-as-a-service and IaaS along with the use of bare metal servers.

There are several established players in this bare metal cloud market such as IBM Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), CenturyLink, Inc. (U.S.), Internap Corporation (U.S.), and Rackspace Hosting, Inc. (U.S.). To further strengthen their position in the market, the major vendors have opted partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to integrate their offerings and jointly develop products and services for the commercial clients in the market.

