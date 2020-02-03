Global Automotive Sensors Industry Market Trends, Estimation & Forecast, 2018 – 2025

Automotive sensors detect, measure, and transmit the information, which helps in analyzing the performance of the vehicles. These sensors utilize IC fabrication technology made on silicon wafers. Automotive sensors monitor and control the chemical, physical and process changes of the automobiles. Sensors are used to minimize the fuel consumption, reduce onboard weight of vehicle and comply with government regulations towards the passenger’s safety.

Increased global motor vehicle production, rise in demand for vehicle electrification, formulation of stringent government regulations related to emissions, and an increase in consumer demand for safety and comfort in vehicles are the major factors driving the growth of the automotive sensors market. In addition, improved market penetration of sensors such as radar, LiDAR, ultrasonic, and cameras is the major factor responsible for increasing the growth of the market. The decrease in the sensors prices propels the automotive manufacturers for the expansion of automotive sensors for various applications in vehicles such as; chassis, powertrain, safety, and body. The other major factor that is driving the global automotive sensors market is advanced technology and miniaturization, which enables their amalgamation into vehicles without getting intrusive with the general functionalities of the motor vehicle. The increase in highly developed electronic control systems has made sensors more precise and consistent while rising the response period, sturdiness, and competence

“Global Automotive Sensors Market estimated to be USD25.8 billion in 2018 and it is expected to reach more than USD xx billion by 2025, likely to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period”

Position sensors are devices that are used for position measurement in various automotive applications such as powertrain, chassis, safety & control, and among others. They can be either linear or angular. These sensors provide information to the engine control modules (ECM), which are used in vehicles for carrying out various required actions. Primary uses of position sensors include camshaft position sensing (carried out by G-sensors), crankshaft position sensing (carried out by NE sensors), and throttle position sensing, as well as fuel level and brake fluid indication. Besides these main applications, position sensors are used in brake pedal position sensing, clutch pedal position sensing, accelerator pedal position sensing, seat and headrest position sensing, electric roof position sensing, sunroof position sensing, windscreen wiper position sensing, crash sensing, valve position sensing, gear shift position sensing, headlight position sensing, manifold flap position sensing, and seat position sensing. Due to the use of position sensors in a wide range of applications, the position sensors segment of the market is projected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

The automotive industry in APAC has been very dynamic over the past few years, owing to increasing per capita income of the middle-class population, and cost advantages for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The region is known for producing compact and cost-effective cars and comprises some of the fastest-developing economies of the world, including China and India. APAC is estimated to be the largest market for automobiles in the world from 2020 to 2025. The growth of the automotive sensors market in APAC can be attributed to the growing population and rising income levels, which have led to increased demand for automobiles. The automotive sensors market in APAC has significant growth potential, owing to low automobile production costs, easy availability of economical labor, lenient emission, and safety norms, and government initiatives to support foreign direct investments (FDIs). The rise in the automobile production levels is accompanied by a growing inclination of consumers toward comfort, safety, and luxury, which is expected to fuel the demand for automotive sensors in APAC.

Some of the key players are Robert Bosch (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Delphi Automotive (UK), Denso Corporation (Japan), Infineon Technologies (Germany), Sensata Technologies (US), Allegro Microsystems (US), Analog Devices (US), Elmos Semiconductor (Germany), and CTS Corporation (US) are some of the key players in the automotive sensors market.

