Global Automotive Robotics Market Industry Trends, Estimation & Forecast, 2018 – 2025

The increasing adaptation of automation and robotics within the automotive industry is a major factor expected to drive market growth. Industrial revolutions and initiatives taken by the government regarding the automation of manufacturing sectors boost the sales of automotive robots. The governments are providing tax exemptions for R&D and providing tax cut which will reduce the cost of manufacturing and improve the manufacturing opportunities in the countries rather than going for offshore manufacturing.

Automotive robotics is still in a growing phase. Additionally, increasing industrial plans such as Industry 4.0 of Germany and Made in China 2025 (MiC2025) of China would trigger growth in the automotive robotics market. Furthermore, increased focus on automation, to mitigate the risk arising from increasing labor costs, can provide a strong impetus to the demand for the automotive robotics market.

“Global Automotive Robotics market is valued at USD5.8 billion in 2018 and it is expected to reach more than USD10.8 billion by 2025, likely to grow at a CAGR of 10.08% during the forecast period”

The articulated robot segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the automotive robotics market by type. The articulated robot is more widely present in the market as compared to Cartesian, cylindrical, SCARA (Selective Compliance Assembly Robot Arm/ Selective Compliance Articulated Robot Arm) robots due to its higher degree of freedom that provides a manufacturer a larger work envelope and can be used for multiple applications.

Robotics Controller is a promising market due to the growing global demand for automotive robotics. The development in advanced technologies and consistent growth in demand for automated solutions is a contributing factor for growth in the robotics controller market.

Asia–Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share, in terms of value, of the automotive robotics market in 2018. Improved employment outlook and overall macroeconomic indicators across Asia- Pacific region bode well for the vehicle sales outlook in years to come. One of the key drivers for the growth of automotive robotics is the continuous demand by automotive OEM’s especially in the Asia-Pacific region to automate their production facilities which can reduce time-to-market with greater control over production activity. Furthermore, in developed countries such as the US and Europe, the focus on further enhancing cost competitiveness amongst all major automotive OEMs is expected to result in a growing demand for advanced controllers in the automotive industry.

The major players operating in the global automotive robotics market include ABB Group, KUKA AG, Fanuc Corporation and Yaskawa Electric Corporation. Other prominent players in the market are Kawasaki Robotics, Omron Adept Technologies, Inc., Denso Robotics, Apex Automation and Robotics, Epson Robotics, Nachi Robotic Systems Inc. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation and TM Robotics Ltd. among others.

