Global Anti-Lock Braking System Market Industry Trends, Estimation & Forecast, 2018 – 2025

Anti lock braking system (ABS) market growth may also be attributed to the several benefits it offers such as stable braking characteristics on all road surfaces, reduced braking distance, preventing vehicle combinations from jackknifing and reduced tier wear. However, sustainable growth across this market will considerably depend on legal environment in several countries. Developed regions have mandated the adoption of ABS and ESC systems, whereas legislations across developing regions are expected to improve in near future in order to create high growth opportunities.

Development and innovation in braking systems of two wheelers can propel the growth of the anti-lock braking system market in the upcoming years. According to the report by the Transport Research Wing of India, two-wheelers accounted for the highest share in total road accidents (25%) in 2016. Therefore, an urgent need of safety systems for the anti-lock braking system is on a rise. Recent innovations, such as modular and scalable anti-lock braking systems, are specially designed for the braking characteristics of two wheelers and can be adapted to models ranging from the lower power segment to high-end sports bikes. The development of advanced braking systems for two-wheelers can unfold various opportunities to the operating companies for growth in the ABS market.

“Global Anti-Lock Braking System market is valued at USD37.6 million in 2018 and it is expected to reach more than USD78.65 billion by 2025, likely to grow at a CAGR of9.4 % during the forecast period”

North America had the highest market share of 38% globally. followed by Europe and Asia Pacific region respectively. In terms of growth rate Asia Pacific is the highest growing market with double digit CAGR, followed by Japan and South Korea. The growth in Asia Pacific segment of the global anti-lock braking system (ABS) market is fueled by increasing penetration rate of ABS in region like China and India due to supporting macroeconomic factors such as rising income and purchasing power, changing lifestyle to due growing urbanization and increasing awareness of active safety systems. Additionally, countries like Japan and South Korea is also forecast to register significant growth in demand for ABS is expected to account for double-digit growth in terms of revenue in the global anti-lock braking system (ABS) due to stringent government legislations and safety norms.

The global anti-lock braking system (ABS) market is fragmented with number of global and local player. Some of the key players in the global anti-lock braking system (ABS) and electronic stability control system (ECS) market are Autoliv Inc., Continental Ag, Delphi Automotive Plc, Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GMBH and TRW Automotive.

