Global Ambulatory EHR Market Industry Trends, Estimation & Forecast, 2018-2025

The global ambulatory EHR market is anticipated to grow at a significant growth rate over the forecast period. An increase in usage of EHR solutions is one of the important factors attributed to the growth of the market. Automated data entry, easy execution of billing management, supporting clinical decision, secure exchange of medical information, minimum time required for billing, etc. are some of the factors driving the growth of the global ambulatory EHR market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the support from the government for adoption of HCIT (Healthcare Information Technologies), rise in demand for health care services, etc. are a few of the key factors driving the growth of the global ambulatory EHR market through 2025. Regulatory and technological uncertainties, ever-increasing cost pressure, heavy infrastructure facilities are a few of the factors restraining the growth of the global market over the forecast period.

“The Global ambulatory EHR market was valued at USD4.58 Billion in 2018 and it is expected to reach more than USD xx billion by 2025, likely to grow with a CAGR of 6.21 % during the forecast period”

The cloud-based segment is expected to register a dominant share of the global ambulatory EHR market due to cost-effective services and advantages of user-friendly software models. While Hospital owned centers is anticipated to hold the dominant share of the global market due to the ever-increasing number of hospital involved in expansion, and less operational cost due to EHR, etc.

North America dominates the market with the largest share in the global ambulatory EHR market

The high adoption rate of the EHR and increased healthcare expenditure are few factors propelling the growth of the global market in North America. Furthermore, the involvement of the patient, rise in awareness towards healthcare solutions etc. are few of the major contributing factor for the growth of the market in North America. However, Europe is also anticipated to hold a significant share of the global market followed by North America. Asia Pacific market is anticipated to register a faster growth rate during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific is the most lucrative market due rise in disposable income, adoption of healthcare solutions for better standard of life, rise in awareness towards healthcare, high penetration of digital solutions in countries such as India and China etc.

To maintain a significant position in the market the key players in the global market are operating strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, cost-effective and efficient products, collaborative partnerships, etc. Some of the prominent players operating in the global ambulatory EHR market are QSI Management, LLC, Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, McKesson Corporation, athenahealth, Inc., and others

