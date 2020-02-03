Global Alternative Fuel And Hybrid Vehicle Market Industry Trends, Estimation & Forecast, 2018 – 2025

The rapid decrease in oil reserves has fueled the adoption of AFHVs across the globe. In addition, such vehicles produce very less carbon related compounds, such as oxides of carbon, nitrogen, and sulfur, which make them an eco-friendly alternative in the automobile industry. Moreover, electric vehicles use electricity as their power source stored in vehicular batteries and are capable of recharging at charging outlets, private or public. However, hybrid vehicles use conventional as well as alternative fuels as sources of power along with electric drives. Moreover, passengers can actually switch between the two powertrains while driving depending on the requirement.

The world’s alternative fuel and hybrid vehicle market has witnessed healthy growth in recent years due to an increase in demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, stringent government laws & regulations toward vehicle emission, and an increase in public charging infrastructure. Technological advancements in alternative fuel vehicles and proactive government initiatives such as investment in electric and hybrid buses for public transit are propelling the alternative fuel and hybrid vehicle market growth. However, high costs of fuel and high initial cost of infrastructure hamper the alternative fuel and hybrid vehicle market growth.

“Global Alternative Fuel And Hybrid Vehicle market is valued at USD351 billion in 2018 and it is expected to reach more than USD 610 billion by 2025, likely to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period”

The passenger car segment accounts for the major share of overall vehicle sales. Moreover, the number of electric passenger cars is expected to reach 450 million units by 2040. China is a potential market for AFHVs, as it has the maximum percentage of electric vehicles across the globe. As per the Global EV Outlook 2015, China holds 230 million e-bikes, 83,000 e-cars, and 36,500 e-buses. Toyota Motor Corporation and Tesla Motors are prominent players offering AFHVs across the globe.

North America has been leading the worldwide alternative fuel vehicle market and is anticipated to continue on the dominant position in the years to come, states the alternative fuel vehicle market study. The strict legislation pertaining to vehicular emission control in countries such as the U.S. is the main factor behind the dominance of the North America alternative fuel vehicle market. The countries such as the U.S. in North America are offering various incentives to the customers to boost the sale of alternative fuel. Thereby further supporting the growth of the alternative fuel vehicle market in the region.

The Asia Pacific is the leading region in fuel consumption owing to the high number of vehicles. Increasing the number of policies and regulatory support for the adoption of cleaner fuels and vehicles by Asian countries primarily drives the alternative fuel vehicle market in the Asia Pacific region. Clean Air Asia’s Clean Fuels and Vehicles (CFV) Program supports the overall development and strengthening of fuel quality and vehicle emission. Furthermore, building on the Clean Fleet Management toolkit of UNEP and TNT by Clean Fuels and Vehicles (CFV) Program for bus fleets and truck fleets is expected to drive the growth of the alternative fuel vehicle market in the Asia Pacific.

The companies operating in the alternative fuel and hybrid vehicle market have consistently introduced innovative solutions to enhance their product portfolio. Product development and partnerships are the two prominent growth strategies adopted by key market players operating in alternative fuel and hybrid vehicle markets. The major players profiled in this report include Toyota Motor Corporation, Tesla Motors, AUDI AG, BMW Group, General Motors, Ford Motor Company, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., BYD Company Limited, Daimler AG, and Zero Motorcycles, Inc. Other players in the value chain include Volkswagen AG, Nissan Motor corporation, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation., Nikola Motor Company, Renault, Tata Motors, Polaris Industries, Inc., and Scania.

