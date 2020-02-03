Global 5G Infrastructure Industry Market Trends, Estimation & Forecast, 2017 – 2025

The demand within the global market for 5G infrastructure has been rising on account of advancements in the field of telecommunications. The past decade has been an era of growth and development in the domain of mobile networks which has directly influenced the growth graph of the global market for 5G infrastructure. Furthermore, the presence of several channels that can aid the development of the telecommunications sector is also expected to create demand within the global market for 5G infrastructure.

The success of 4G technologies has also created room for the development of 5G technologies which has, in turn, propelled demand. The use of mobile data has increased over the past decade which has also created commendable growth opportunities within the global market. The demand for mobile data has been rising across an array of industries which has in turn driven demand in the global 5G infrastructure market. The need for a seamless telecommunications industry across the world has also enunciated the growth prospects of the global market for 5G infrastructure.

“The Global 5G Infrastructure market was valued at USD732 million in 2018 and it is expected to reach more than USD xx million by 2025, likely to grow with a CAGR of 72.6 % during the forecast period”

5G Standalone (NR + Core) to grow at a higher CAGR in the 5G infrastructure market during the forecast period.5G Standalone (SA) refers to an independent 5G network. 5G SA includes both New Radio and Core. 5G SA network provides an end-to-end 5G experience to users. The SA network can interoperate with the existing 4G or LTE network to provide service continuity between the 2 network generations. 5G Core uses a cloud-aligned service-based architecture (SBA) that supports control plane function interaction, reusability, flexible connections, and service discovery that spans all functions.

Industrial end-user segment to have the highest growth in the 5G infrastructure market in coming years. Currently, the deployment of 5G in the industrial sector is in the nascent stage, and not many developments can be seen. However, owing to growth opportunities in IoT and M2M communication technologies, a 5G network is expected to play a vital role in manufacturing, healthcare, aerospace & defense, industrial, automotive, and many other sectors.

North America is the leading market for 5G network infrastructure technology. Countries currently working towards the advancement of 5G technology are U.S South Korea, Japan and China. Increasing smartphone users in North America derives the demand for 5G network infrastructure in North America. The U.S is a strong player of the R&D of 5G as key market players such as T-Mobile has plans for establishing 5G network infrastructure in the U.S. Also the U.S based market players such Verizon Communication and AT&T have successfully done 5G trials to ensure the deployment of 5G technology.

The major players in the 5G infrastructure market are Huawei (China), Ericsson (Sweden), Samsung (South Korea), Nokia Networks (Finland), ZTE (China), NEC (Japan), CISCO (US), CommScope (US), Comba Telecom Systems (Hong Kong), Alpha Networks (Taiwan), Siklu Communication (Israel), and Mavenir (US).

Huawei (China) is the leader in the 5G infrastructure market. The company is a global information and technology solutions provider. It has about 36 joint innovation centers and 14 R&D centers, with a widespread presence and serves its customers in about 170 countries.

