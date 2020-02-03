Global Atherectomy and Thrombectomy Devices Market Industry Trends, Estimation & Forecast, 2018 – 2025

Atherectomy and Thrombectomy Devices Market By Type ( Atherectomy Devices, Thrombectomy devices ), By Application ( Cardiovascular, Neurovascular, Peripheral Vascular ), By End-user, Industry Trends, Estimation & Forecast, 2018-2025

Global atherectomy and thrombectomy devices market is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand of minimally invasive devices, rising prevalence of chronic conditions, technological advancements, ease of usage and increasing market entrants.

While, Increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular disorders such as high blood pressure, congestive heart failure, coronary artery disease, arrhythmia, cardiac arrest, peripheral artery disease, stroke, and congenital heart diseases is expected to fuel the growth of the global atherectomy and thrombectomy devices market during the forecast period.

“The Global Atherectomy and Thrombectomy Devices market was valued at USD 2732.7 million in 2018 and it is expected to reach more than USD xx million by 2025, likely to grow with a CAGR of 6.3 % during the forecast period”

Orbital and directional atherectomy occupies the largest share of the atherectomy market in the product segment due to minimally invasive treatment, faster blood flow restoration, reduced procedure time and application in complex patient cases. For instance, Silver Hawk and Turbohawk systems are directional atherectomy devices, differing in size and efficiency, used in the treatment of large lesions. Laser atherectomy is expected to gain popularity owing to minimize damage to the tissues, higher success rate, reduced trauma and ability to treat complex lesions.

North America dominated the global atherectomy and thrombectomy devices market due to factors such as frequent lifestyle associated changes, advanced diagnosis system, high disposable income, rise in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, and an increase in the geriatric population. Moreover, an increase in government initiatives to create awareness and the need for better health care infrastructure are the factors contributing to the growth of the atherectomy and thrombectomy devices market in North America during the forecast period. Atherectomy and Thrombectomy Devices market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at faster rate during the forecast period owing to improving health care infrastructure, rise in patient awareness, and increase in disposable income.

The some key players dominating this market space are, Covidien PLC, Boston Scientific Corp., Spectranetics Corp., Bayer AG, Cardiovascular Systems Inc., Argon Medical Devices, Spectranetics Corp., Getinge AB, Straub Medical AG, Vascular Solutions Inc., Zoll Medical Corp., Terumo Medical Corp., Uscom Ltd. , St. Jude Medical Inc., Sorin Group USA Inc., Ventracor Ltd.

