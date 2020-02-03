Global Application Hosting Market Industry Trends, Estimation & Forecast, 2018 – 2025

Application hosting is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that is powered from remote cloud infrastructure and is accessible globally through the Internet. Also, hosted applications allow end-users to execute and operate a software application entirely from the cloud on a recurring subscription. In simple terms, application hosting is a service that provides computing platforms that enable delivery of software via the internet and can provide an operational platform for any type of software application.

Moreover, application hosting helps businesses located in diverse geographies to leverage applications that are hosted online. This service provides benefits such as lower costs due to pay-as-you-go module, seamless and effortless upgrades in functionality, and ease to integrate hosted applications with existing data and systems. These factors are expected to boost the adoption of the application hosting software, which, in turn, supports the global application hosting market growth.

“The Global Application Hosting market was valued at USD43.58 Billion in 2018 and it is expected to reach more than USD xx billion by 2025, likely to grow with a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period”

The web-based application type is expected to have a larger market share in the application hosting market, due to the presence of a large number of enterprise web applications, which are deployed globally. Web-based applications are cost-effective in comparison to mobile-based applications and help organizations achieve their business objectives. Web-based applications are still the preference of SMEs for sharing information and providing services to their clients.

The retail and eCommerce vertical is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Enterprises in this vertical are adopting the mobile-first approach and are continually incorporating various technologies to enhance the customer experience. Latency, scalability, and maximum uptime are the major concerns for enterprises in this vertical. Furthermore, they have to follow various regulations, as their applications comprise user and financial data of significance. Therefore, enterprises in this vertical are investing wisely to fulfill their business objectives.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period, due to the high concentration of application hosting providers in this region. Furthermore, the adoption of cloud hosting among companies in North America is high. Startups and large enterprises are preferably hosting their applications on the cloud. Furthermore, this region has a large number of colocation data centers that are supporting the growth of the application hosting market in this region.

Some of the key players in the application hosting market, which include Google LLC, Navisite LLC, Liquid Web, Inc., Rackspace, Inc., DXC Technology, IBM Corporation, Apprenda (Atos SE), Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., and Sungard Availability Services. Current and future application hosting trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness of the market.

