Global Hospital Management Software Market grow at a CAGR of 15.7 % during the forecast period 2018 – 2025

A hospital management software integrates with all the information regarding doctors, patients, and staff among others. Across the globe, various health organizations have installed hospital management software in order to streamline their business and operation process, better manage projects of all sizes, and boost their work efficiency across the management or board. This, in turn, is expected to increase the demand for hospital management software during the forecast period.

In the healthcare sector, various hospitals across the globe have made an adaptation of the hospital management software to handle the business workflow in a more reliable and convenient way by replacing the inefficient conventional paper-based work. Increasing demand for handling large amounts of data and making it available for the practitioners is helping in the expansion of the hospital management software business in the medical industry. However, an increasing number of cyber threats can act as a major hindrance to the growth of the hospital management software market.

“Global Hospital Management Software market is valued at USD billion in 2018 and it is expected to reach more than USD billion by 2025, likely to grow at a CAGR of 15.7 % during the forecast period”

The global hospital management software market has been segmented on the basis of deployment type, module, and geography. On the basis of deployment type, the market has been segregated into the cloud and on-premises. Online report generation is a modern technological trend that provides cost-cutting and improves communication with the end-users. This software helps end-users to manage and complete their work on time. Additionally, rising demand for the installation of this software in hospitals is expected to increase the demand for this product in the coming years. Based on the module, the market has been bifurcated into radiology utilization management solutions, event-driven solutions, bed management, system, online registration solution, event-driven patient tracking, attendance, laboratory equipment management solutions, and real-time locating among other

The hospital management software market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is owing to growing awareness about healthcare enterprise software, replacement of manual records with electronic records, healthcare demand outreaching supplies, population growth, and rising disease burden. A number of healthcare organizations in Asia are actively moving towards digitization to streamline their entire workflow and ensure patient care and safety that resulted in an increased demand for the hospital management software market.

Some of major companies operating in the global hospital management software market are GE Healthcare (U.K.), Awarepoint Corporation (the U.S.), IBM Corporation, (the U.S.), Ekahau, Inc. (the U.S.), Aero Scout, Inc. (the U.S), Zebra Corporation (the U.S), Infor (the U.S), Tyco International Ltd.(Republic of Ireland), Vizbee RFID Systems Ltd.(the U.S), Trimble Navigation Ltd.(the U.S), Siemens Healthcare (Germany), Motorola Solutions Inc. (the U.S), Sonitor Technologies Inc. (the U.S), Sisoft (the U.S), MEDIWARE Information Systems, Inc. (U.K), and Versus Technology Inc.(the U.S) among others.

