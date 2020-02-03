Global Halogen Free Flame Retardant Market grow at a CAGR of 8.44% during the forecast period, 2018 – 2025

Halogen free flame retardants are other compounds or materials that are mixed with the different end-use materials such as textiles, plastic, paints, and coatings to make the products flame resistant. Halogen free compounds are majorly used due to their enhanced chemical properties as usage of halogen causes corrosive smoking during combustion.

The electrical & electronics industry is leading the halogen free flame retardants market. This is due to the rapid growth of the automotive, construction, textiles, and electrical & electronics industries in the Asia-Pacific region. The increasing demand for automobiles can be attributed to the increased government regulations to abide strictly by the norms to attain fire safety in their products. With the innovative approach toward using technology as the key parameter, the market of halogen free flame retardants is going to rise further.

“Global Halogen Free Flame Retardant market is valued at USD 4.33 billion in 2018 and it is expected to reach more than USD 8.24 billion by 2025, likely to grow at a CAGR of 8.44% during the forecast period”

To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below: https://www.digitsnmarkets.com/sample/4430-halogen-free-flame-retardant-market

In the type segment, aluminum hydroxide flame retardant holds a major share. The aluminum hydroxide flame retardant dominated the market in 2016 with around 70% market share and is expected to maintain this trend over the forecast period. Factors like nontoxic nature, easy availability and low cost are driving the growth of aluminum hydroxide flame retardants. Moreover, aluminum hydroxide possesses properties such as it absorbs a significant amount of heat and decomposable at 230° C. Aluminum hydroxide flame retardants are also used as fillers in various materials. Aluminum hydroxide acts as an effective smoke suppressant in a wide range of polymers, such as ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyesters, PVC, acrylics, epoxies, and rubber.

Electrical & electronics is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing segment in the halogen free flame retardant market over the forecast period. Halogen free flame retardants are widely utilized in the Electrical and Electronics Industry to prevent fire or sparks in products such as consumer electronics, communication and information technology equipment, electrical appliances, and electrical parts. The electrical & electronics industry is one of the most booming industries across the globe. The increasing demand for electronics attributed to improved government regulations to attain fire safety in electronics products.

The halogen free flame retardants market is segmented by type, Aluminum hydroxide is the most preferred type and holds the major market share in global halogen free flame retardants market. The factors driving the aluminum hydroxide market are its low cost, easy availability, and high use in all the sectors.

North America is the largest market for halogen free flame retardants during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. Growing industrialization has offered enormous opportunities for the various manufacturing industries to use halogen free flame retardants in the Middle East & Africa. Moreover, the increasing inclination to synergist compounds as flame retardants is gaining momentum

Currently, the global halogen free flame retardants market is dominated by various market players such as Clariant International Ltd. (Switzerland), Lanxess AG (Germany), Israel Chemicals Ltd. (Israel), Albemarle Corporation (U.S.), Nabaltech AG (Germany), Chemtura Corporation Ltd. (U.S.), and others.

About Digits N Markets:



Digits N Markets has a vast repository of latest market research reports on trending topics, niche company profiles, market size and other relevant data released by renowned publishers. We have access to the database related to niche markets and trending topics in various industries. We also update the data regularly to provide recent statistics to the client. Recent data and reports will be featured on our websites and clients will be able to access the same. Our clients will be able to benefit from qualitative & quantitative insights in the report which will support them in taking concrete business decisions.



Contact Us:



Digits ‘N’ Markets

410 E Santa Clara Street, Unit #762

San Jose, CA 95113

Phone:+1 408-622-0123

Email: sales@digitsnmarkets.com

Website:- www.digitsnmarkets.com