Global Green Cleaning Products Market grow at a CAGR of 6.80% during the forecast period, 2018 – 2025

Increasing government & environmental organizations initiatives for promoting eco-friendly & sustainable cleaning products and rising consumer awareness regarding their health & environment quality are acting as the major factors which are boosting the market growth. For instance, according to the Environmental Working Group’s (EWG) – ‘Cleaning Supplies and Your Health’ article, the chemicals found in common cleaning products can have many negative impacts, including contributing to cancer, asthma, and increased birth defects. It says more than 2,000 products based on containing ingredients that are known to cause health problems ranging from asthma to cancer.

“Global Green Cleaning Products market is valued at USD 15.65billion in 2018 and it is expected to reach more than USD xx billion by 2025, likely to grow at a CAGR of 6.80% during the forecast period”

Surface cleaners were the largest product segment, with a share of more than 50.0% in 2018. Increasing the potential threat of spreading of bacterial diseases and infections due to contaminated floors and surfaces has also fueled the demand for surface cleaners. In order to cater to the significant rise in the demand for natural cleaners among consumers, the manufacturers are focusing on new product launches, technology innovations, and expansion of their production capacity.

Online distribution channel is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 11.6% from 2018 to 2025 owing to convenience and ease of shopping. Moreover, online platforms such as social media and google ads have played an important role in influencing consumer preferences for purchasing snacks through e-commerce platforms, such as Walmart, Amazon, Auchan, Grofers, and Rakuten. Furthermore, increasing penetration of high-speed internet and smartphone users is expected to fuel the expansion of the online market over the forecast period.

Europe emerged as the largest market, with a share of more than 30.0% in 2018 owing to a significant increase in consumer awareness regarding health, hygiene, and hazardous environmental impacts of cleaning products in countries including Germany, the U.K., and France. Furthermore, the government of these countries has made it mandatory for the certification as the number of companies offering natural products is increasing significantly.

Asia Pacific has the two most populous countries in the world including China and India. Major as well as domestic manufacturers are launching new products in order to cater to the significant demand from the region owing to increasing focus on cleanliness and hygiene. For instance, in March 2018, Netsurf Network, India based direct selling company of home and personal care products, launched natural, eco-friendly, and non-toxic multi-purpose home cleaner and fabric wash under the brand name ‘Clean & More’. These new product launches are anticipated to open up new avenues for natural products over the forecast period.

Some of the major players operating in the green cleaning products market. Few of them include Carroll Company, Seventh Generation, Inc., The Clorox Company, Colgate-Palmolive, Henkel, Unilever, Reckitt Benckiser Group, Procter & Gamble, and S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc. among others.

